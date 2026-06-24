Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files For Divorce, Alleges ‘Inappropriate …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On stage and in the recording studio, Jack White is a modern-day maestro, a living rock legend whose appeal spans generations.

His personal life, however, hasn’t been quite so seamlessly successful.

White’s third wife, singer Olivia Jean, filed for divorce this week, citing “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Jack White and Olivia Jean attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what that might entail, but the fact that Jean didn’t go with the standard “irreconcilable differences” could mean that the estranged partners have a messy divorce ahead.

In court documents obtained by People, Jean alleges that White’s conduct made continued cohabitation “unsafe and improper,” though no additional details regarding the accusation have been made public.

Neither White nor Jean has commented publicly on the split.

The breakup is particularly surprising given that the couple frequently gushed about one another during their three years of marriage.

Fans may recall that White proposed to Jean during a concert in Detroit in 2022 before marrying her on stage later that same evening.

The impromptu ceremony took place in front of a hometown crowd at the Masonic Temple, with family and friends in attendance.

At the time, both musicians spoke glowingly about the experience.

Jean later described the surprise proposal and wedding as the “best experience” of her life, while White spoke affectionately about his wife in interviews and social media posts.

According to the divorce filing, Jean claims she is financially dependent on White and is requesting alimony.

She is also asking that White continue covering her health insurance and that she remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

The filing lists June 3 as both the date the divorce petition was submitted and the couple’s date of separation.

This will be White’s third divorce.

The musician was previously married to his White Stripes bandmate, Meg White, from 1996 to 2000. He later married model and singer Karen Elson in 2005.

The former couple share two children and finalized their divorce in 2013.

That was a particularly messy divorce that exposed some messier parts of Jack’s life, including his feud with the Black Keys.

Here’s hoping, for the sake of everyone involved, that this split will be a bit less dramatic.