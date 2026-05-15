Robert Irwin: Has He Already Been Chosen as the Next Bachelor?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette might air on ABC and Hulu beginning in July.

The news came courtesy of an anonymous tip received by the reliable gossip outlet Deux Moi.

But the tip also contained a different and equally newsworthy claim about the future of the franchise, namely, that Robert Irwin — son of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin — is being vetted as the next Bachelor.

Robert Irwin attends the premiere of Walt Disney Studios’ “Zootopia 2” at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“ABC is hoping to finalize a deal with Robert Irwin to lead the show this fall, but if not, the next choice is Taylor’s runner-up from her season. Should be an exciting next few months for the Bachelor Franchise,” the source wrote in an email.

The speculation that Robert might be tapped to as the next Rosemaster General has been circulating for weeks.

But it really picked up steam today when Deux Moi renewed chatter surrounding the possibility of producers eyeing the conservationist and recent Dancing With the Stars champion for the role.

Yes, Irwin has become something of a breakout reality heartthrob in recent months.

After charming viewers (and apparently everyone with access to social media) during his winning run on DWTS, the 22-year-old has only grown more popular.

And ABC already has a strong working relationship with Robert:

Irwin recently announced he’ll return to television as host of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, a new spinoff premiering this summer on ABC and Hulu.

Of course, there’s one pretty major obstacle to the whole “Robert as Bachelor” fantasy: would he even want the gig?

Irwin has previously been candid about the challenges of dating while juggling a very public life and major conservation work in Australia.

Earlier this year, he acknowledged that romance can be “challenging to navigate” (via Reality Tea), while emphasizing that he stays true to himself regardless of the spotlight.

Still, fans are already imagining what a Robert Irwin-led season might look like. He’s basically the opposite of Taylor Frankie Paul, and the result could be the most wholesome season in the history of Bachelor Nation.

And frankly, the franchise could probably use the reset.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by ABC, Hulu, or Irwin himself, so for now, the rumor remains just that — a rumor.

But if producers are looking for a lead with genuine charm, built-in fan support, and enough wholesome energy to offset years of franchise chaos, Robert might be the answer.

The Taylor situation might have made producers a little skittish at the thought of a celebrity Bachelor.

But there don’t appear to be any skeletons in Robert’s closet, and he’s already a fan favorite.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.