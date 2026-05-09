Geoffrey Paschel: Where is the Disgraced ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Featured on …

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One of the worst 90 Day Fiance villains in history was Geoffrey Paschel.

In his case, it wasn’t about his on-screen antics — though there were plenty of red flags.

What landed Paschel on Worst Ex Ever and also behind bars was his violent domestic abuse.

Who is Paschel? And where is he now?

Disgraced former ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ star Geoffrey Paschel has many mugshots. This one is from 2021. (Photo Credit: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Season 2 of Netflix’s chilling docuseries, Worst Ex Ever, has introduced viewers to some loathsome figures.

But many of us were already more familiar than we’d ever wanted to be with Geoffrey Paschel.

For years, he appeared on television — usually in nonspeaking roles on Investigation Discovery shows, reenacting crimes.

In 2020, he appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. The season was supposed to show him flying out to Russia to win the heart of Varya Malina and convince her to overlook his behavioral red flags.

The season featured a messy love triangle and more, only for Paschel to not appear on the Tell All special. Producers did not allow Shaun Robinson to explain his absence, but we all knew the truth.

Before Season 4 of Before The 90 Days even aired, we at The Hollywood Gossip were already reporting — in 2019, even — that Paschel was accused of a brutal attack against his ex.

As World Ex Ever highlighted, we uncovered multiple accusers in his past. It seemed that each woman had her own horror story.

He was accused of domestic violence, stalking, and rape.

One of Paschel’s intended storylines for Before The 90 Days was to tell the story of his child, who had passed away as a toddler.

That child’s mother said that she was held captive by Paschel while pregnant and forced to give birth in captivity. It appears that TLC missed some things during the casting process.

We do not know exactly when Paschel filmed for Before The 90 Days, which aired in early 2020. It appears that he filmed during the summer or autumn of 2019.

But in June of that year, Paschel attacked then-fiancee Kristen Wilson. (Yes, he was clearly messaging Malina and gearing up for 90 Day while still engaged to Wilson.)

His violent attack left her face swollen. First responders found her blood smeared on the walls and floor, making them able to retrace the attack — only after she escaped and called for help. (Geoffrey had sabotaged her phone.)

Wilson courageously testified against Paschel at his trial. In late 2021, the jury found him guilty.

At sentencing in early 2022, prosecutors informed the court that at least one of Paschel’s children was being used to try to pressure Wilson into asking the court to show him leniency. This did not go over well with the judge.

Paschel received an 18-year prison sentence — without the possibility of parole.

Additionally, the judge made it clear that Paschel’s pattern of terrorizing and manipulating women and the moving on to the next was as transparent as hit attempts to manipulate his victim into asking for leniency.

Paschel’s scheduled release is in December of 2037.

Perhaps the saddest twist is that Malina, like many of his exes, seems to believe that he is a victim, that women are simply telling lies about him.

We are relieved that he went to prison before Malina could discover who and what he truly is. It is our sincere hope that the engagement ends before his release.