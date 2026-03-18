Rachel Tussey Cause of Death: TikTok Star Passes Away at 47 Following ‘Mommy …

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media.

Rachel Tussey — the beloved TikTok star who gained fame with her “midlifeunmuted” account — has passed away.

She was just 47 years old.

Popular influencer Rachel Tussey has died at the age of 47. (YouTube)

News of Rachel’s death comes courtesy of an announcement from her grieving widower, Jeremy Tussey.

On March 3, Jeremy took to his wife’s page to reveal that she had been left brain dead after being deprived of oxygen during surgery.

Rachel had previously informed her followers that she would soon be undergoing a tummy tuck as part of her larger “mommy makeover” image overhaul.

“She was without oxygen for over six minutes,” Jeremy said in the March 3 video. “I was told last night that she’s brain dead.”

The procedure went horribly awry, and Jeremy now claims that his wife was a victim of medical malpractice.

Rachel’s loved ones offered additional information on a GoFundMe page that was set up to help the family cover medical expenses.

“On Wednesday, February 25th, Rachel underwent a surgery that tragically resulted in an unfortunate situation of medical neglect. Following the procedure, she suffered severe brain damage after extended loss of oxygen and was placed on a ventilator under sedation,” Jeremy wrote, adding:

“Rachel fought bravely with her family by her side, but the extent of the damage left her with very minimal brain activity.

“On March 5th, her husband Jeremy faced the unimaginable and heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support.”

Rachel Tussey passed away following a recent cosmetic procedure. (YouTube)

The surgeon who performed the procedure, Dr. Shahryar Tork, has offered his condolences to the Tusseys in a statement issued to TMZ.

“I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family. My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred,” he said, adding:

“Rachel’s surgery was completed successfully and without complications. When I last saw her in the recovery room as she prepared for her planned overnight stay, she was awake and in excellent condition with her husband by her side.

“Out of respect for Rachel and her family, and due to patient privacy laws, I will not comment further.”

“On February 25th, Rachel Tussey suffered a permanent anoxic brain injury, from which she will never recover, after undergoing a surgical procedure at a private surgical center in Cincinnati, Ohio,” says Bernard Layne, an attorney retained by the Tussey family.

“I have been retained to represent the Tussey family and to conduct a full and thorough investigation surrounding the facts and circumstances of this tragedy,” Layne continued.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rachel’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.