Darrell Sheets Cause of Death: ‘Storage Wars’ Star Was 67

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television today.

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has passed away at the age of 67.

News of Sheets’ death comes courtesy of a report from the Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona.

Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2013 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

A spokesperson says police responded to a call about “a reported deceased individual.”

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” read the press release.

“The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,” the spokesperson continued, adding:

“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, and Darrell’s family has been notified.”

No official cause of death has been revealed, but People and other outlets are reporting that Sheets appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A beloved figure among Storage Wars fans, Sheets’ bold approach to auctions earned him the nickname “the Gambler.”

He stepped away from the show in 2023 to focus on running his consignment shop, Show Us Your Junk, in Havasu City.

In a statement, issued to People, the show’s producers mourned Sheets loss.

“We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” they said.

Always candid with fans, Sheets opened up about a heart attack he had suffered in 2019:

“Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung,” he wrote at the time.

“All your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride #storagewars # Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her,” he added of his then-fiancé Romney Snyder.

Sheets is survived by his two children, son Brandon and daughter Tiffany. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.