Barney Frank Cause of Death: Trailblazing Congressman Was 86

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We have sad news to report from the world of politics today:

Barney Frank — the progressive politician who became one of the first openly gay members of Congress — has died at the age of 86.

News of Frank’s death comes courtesy of his sister, who issued a statement to NBC Boston:

Former House Financial Services Committee Chairman Barney Frank (D-MA) participates in a panel discussion at the Brookings Institution March 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“He was, above all else, a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister,” Doris Breay told the outlet.

No cause of death was given. Frank was receiving hospice care at his Maine home in the final months of his life.

Frank’s death marks the end of a career that was as influential as it was polarizing.

A fixture on Capitol Hill for more than three decades, the Massachusetts Democrat built a reputation as a sharp debater, an unapologetic liberal, and a larger-than-life personality who rarely shied away from a fight.

For many Americans, Frank’s name became synonymous with financial reform in the aftermath of the 2008 economic collapse.

Alongside Senator Chris Dodd, he helped craft the sweeping Dodd-Frank financial overhaul, legislation designed to tighten regulations on Wall Street after the devastating housing crisis.

Born in Bayonne, New Jersey in 1940, Frank entered politics by getting elected to the Massachusetts legislature after graduating from Harvard Law School. He won a seat in Congress in 1980 and remained there until his retirement in 2013.

Over the years, Frank became a leading voice on housing, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ equality, long before such issues carried broad political support.

In 1987, he publicly came out as gay, becoming one of the first members of Congress to do so.

Years later, after same-sex marriage became legal in Massachusetts, he married longtime partner James Ready in 2012, making history once again as one of the first sitting members of Congress to marry a same-sex partner.

Frank’s outspokenness often made him a lightning rod for controversy. Conservatives frequently targeted him over housing policy and government spending, and even allies occasionally bristled at his famously combative style.

Admirers saw Frank as a brilliant legislator who pushed the country toward greater equality and stronger financial safeguards. Critics viewed him as an embodiment of government overreach.

But even opponents praised Frank’s bluntness and candor in an era of carefully rehearsed political messaging.

Following his retirement from Congress, Frank continued to weigh in on politics, financial regulation, and LGBTQ+ issues through interviews, speeches and frequent television appearances.

He is survived by his husband, James Ready, as well as a legacy that helped reshape both Washington and the national conversation around representation.

Our thoughts go out to Barney Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time.