Dylan Carter Cause of Death: ‘The Voice’ Singer Passes Away at 24

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music.

Dylan Carter — the country singer best known for competing on The Voice — has passed away.

He was just 24 years old.

‘The Voice’ standout Dylan Carter is dead at 24. (YouTube)

News of Dylan’s passing comes courtesy of a Facebook post from a family friend:

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events,” wrote Thomas Hamilton Jr., adding:

“His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.

“The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”

TMZ has confirmed that Dylan was killed Saturday night in a car accident around 11:42 PM on Low Country Highway and Smakes in Colleton County, South Carolina

Dylan sang the Whitney Houston song “I Look to You” on The Voice Season 24.

During his time on the show, he explained that the performance was a tribute to his late mother.

“I felt my mom with me. I heard her, but then walking off that stage and after hearing and seeing them all turn, I just, my confidence grew,” Carter said in his interview. “I felt on top of the world. It was crazy.”

In recent years, Carter worked as a realtor and was a part-owner of an RV park and campground near Lake Marion in the Santee community.

He was also active with The Local Voice, a South Carolina-based non-profit that provides care to women fighting breast cancer

“With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post, adding:

“Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

Dylan was scheduled to perform at the “Music on Main” event in Monck’s Corner, South Carolina this week. The event has since been canceled.

Our thoughts go out to Dylan Carter’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.