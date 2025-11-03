Vanderpump Rules Cast: Meet the Season 12 Newbies!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vanderpump Rules is set to return with a brand new season…

… featuring a brand new cast.

As reported about a year ago, the long-running Bravo franchise has gotten a face and a name-lift, as a complete cast overhaul has been confirmed and, as of November 3, announced.

The network released a trailer and a handful of promotional photos on Monday and revealed just who will be starring on Season 12.

(Bravo)

Joining the Bravo-verse for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules are:

Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez.

This next generation of SUR-vers (get it?!?!) will begin to ratchet up their own drama starting Tuesday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

“I’ve always said with my staff,” Lisa Vanderpump says in the aforementioned preview. “‘Give me anything, but don’t give me boring.’”

The new staffers seem to agree.

As Venus Binkley notes, for example: “We’re able to work, party, have sex.”

(Bravo)

As for what viewers need to know about these new cast members? They each spoke to Bravo and offered fans a Season 12 preview based on the following biographies…

Venus Binkley sees himself as the glue that holds the SUR staff together and the confidant everyone turns to for advice … and the latest gossip. Venus feels out of place in the West Hollywood dating scene, but his friends encourage him to step out of his comfort zone. When he finds himself roped into the drama between Marcus, Kim and Natalie, diplomacy goes out the window and he’s forced to pick sides.

Shayne Davis winds up in the center of the drama at SUR, even though he’s the only one of their friends who doesn’t work there. He’s laser-focused on his sobriety, but that doesn’t stop him from a night out on the town. Between acting, improv and screenwriting, Shayne’s social calendar is close to capacity, but he always makes time for dating. With one foot in and one foot out of the pool of ladies at SUR, Shayne might just make a splash he’s not ready to clean up.

Natalie Maguire has been SUR’s lead bartender for two years and is ready to level up to bar manager, but Lisa may not be on the same page after her recent outburst. Closest in the group to Venus, the two started at SUR on the same day and have been inseparable ever since. Outside of SUR, Natalie is pursuing her pop music career with full force but still makes time for men, making her love life a major source of friction within the group.

Marcus Johnson has been working at SUR for years, but after the loss of his parents, he has been struggling to focus at work and prioritize his relationship with his girlfriend, Kim. Closest to Venus and Shayne, he leans on his friends to help him move forward. Marcus is all about new beginnings and is shifting his energy to his DJ career and social life, but will need to learn if his fresh perspective and newfound career ambitions will strengthen his relationship or strain it.

(Mark Hunter/Bravo )

Kim Suarez works at SUR while juggling her aspirations in the entertainment industry and a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus. When others in the group meddle, Kim wonders if her on-again, off-again romance will affect her performance at SUR.

Aspiring actor Jason Cohen is a happy-go-lucky server who has charmed everyone at SUR. His infectious personality and good looks have won over a few of the ladies and disarmed many of the men. He works at SUR alongside his cousin Chris and the pair have been attached at the hip since childhood. In between acting classes and shifts at SUR, Jason tries to date a new co-worker, but his attempts backfire.

Demy Selem has been the manager at SUR for seven years and as the longest standing employee among the group, she knows all the inner workings of the SUR employees. Demy is all business when it comes to her role at the restaurant, but being the boss has an impact on her friendships, especially with Natalie. Can she sip the tea with the crew and also call the shots?

Jason’s cousin Chris Hahn is a bartender at SUR and has been living in Los Angeles for three years. He moved to the city with a dream of becoming an actor, but pivoted to pursue music and views SUR as a steppingstone to larger opportunities. Single and mingling, Chris is looking for a partner and a long-term commitment. When Chris and Audrey start dating, discussions of a future trip cause complications.

Audrey Lingle is all bubbly charm and girl-next-door charisma, making her loved by (almost) everyone on the staff. She’s recently single, chasing new flings and her dream of being on the big screen, but when someone at SUR catches her eye, a certain bad boy might just get the best of her.

Angelica Jensen is the newest addition to SUR’s staff, but immediately makes waves within the group. She set her sights on modeling, acting and … friends Jason and Shayne, but a game of broken telephone threatens their possible connections.

“This is SUR, we’re a family,” Lisa adds in the trailer. “They’re not perfect, but they’re mine.”

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

It will be preceded by Don’t miss a Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons look-back special with Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 9 p.m. ET.