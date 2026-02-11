Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Epstein Files Inclusion: ‘B-tch, Are You High?’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, some of the world’s most famous names appear in the Epstein files.

And most of them have been doing everything they can to distance themselves from the deceased sex trafficker.

But while people like Prince Andrew will be linked to Epstein forever, guys like Joe Rogan will have a much easier time clearing their names.

Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Yes, Rogan is mentioned in the Epstein files.

But unlike Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, and the other rich and powerful men whose names are associated with Epstein, Rogan doesn’t seem to have anything to worry about.

The wildly popular comic host addressed the matter on the latest episode of his podcast, during a conversation with actress (and RFK Jr. spouse) Cheryl Hines.

“I’m in the files for not going,” Rogan claimed.

Joe Rogan MC’s during the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like, what? Like, no thanks,” Rogan said.

“Aren’t you glad [you didn’t go]?” Hines asked Rogan.

“It’s not even a possibility that I would’ve ever went, especially after I Googled him,” he replied.

“I was like, what the f— are you talking about? This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, b—h are you high? Like, what the f— are you talking about?”

According to the files, Lawrence Krauss, a physicist who has appeared on Rogan’s show multiple times, was close friends with Epstein.

“I saw you did the Joe =ogan [sic] show, can you introduce me, I think hes =unny [sic],” Epstein wrote in an email to Krauss in 2017 (via Radar Online).

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

As Epstein had already done time for soliciting a minor for prostitution, Rogan prudently decided not to meet with the man.

He told Hines that he would have had no reason to meet Epstein, as he was now “a guy who is sucking up to the rich and powerful.”

He added that “some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people, even if they don’t have any ambitions of being one of those people. They just want to be around them.”

Rogan went on to describe Epstein as “very clever,” explained that the financier “was getting all of these very powerful and very respected people together.”

“Yeah. And you would figure like, [former President Bill] Clinton’s here. How could this be bad? You know, he’s a genius,” Rogan added.

So there you have it. Joe Rogan was smart enough to steer clear of the island — so what excuse do these other guys have?