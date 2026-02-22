Rondale Moore Cause of Death: NFL Star Passes Away at 25

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Rondale Moore — an NFL wide receiver who most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings — has passed away.

He was just 25 years old.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

News of Moore’s death comes courtesy of a statement from the NFL.

“The NFL is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore,” said a spokesperson for the league, adding:

“Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

In their own statement, the Vikings announced that they “spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings.

“We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need,” the team continued.

“Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.”

Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals dives for the endzone but comes up short during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement released by the team.

“While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply.

“He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career,” O’Connell continued, adding:

“We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish.”

Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“We all loved Rondale; we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with,” added University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore during his time at Purdue.

Moore was reportedly found dead in a garage on his property.

His official cause of death will be announced following an investigation from Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin, but police have revealed that he appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Our thoughts go out to Rondale Moore’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.