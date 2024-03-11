Emma Stone’s Pregnancy Journey: Will Baby #2 Follow Second Oscar Win?

Is Emma Stone pregnant?

After a shocking upset at the 2024 Oscars, renewed interest into the ultra private life of Emma Stone has reached a pique.

In 2021, she took on the role of a lifetime, becoming a mother for the first time.

Now that she has two Oscars, could another baby be on the way for her next? Here’s what we know.

Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy pose in the press room after their big wins at the Oscars. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images))

Emma Stone’s First Pregnancy

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” an insider told Us Weekly when Emma was expecting her first child.

In late 2020, early 2021, at the heigh of the Covid pandemic, Emma was able to keep the news of her first pregnancy fairly under wraps.

You know, due to the whole quarantining thing. But when she was caught by paparazzi out and about, her baby bump was a dead giveaway that she and her husband Dave McCary were expecting.

Emma Stone and with husband Dave McCary at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ((Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair))

The Daily Mail published photos of Stone cradling her growing baby bump on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30.

Stone herself never confirmed the major news, but sources close to her were all to happy to tell outlets how “healthy and glowing” she was.

“She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in,” the US Weekly source added.

In March 2021, Emma welcomed her first child, Louise Jean.

While Emma has kept much about her daughter private, she did give her a major shout out at the Oscars.

Emma Stone arrives at the premiere for Cruella two months after giving birth on May 18, 2021. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney))

Emma Stone wins her 2nd Oscar and Dedicates To Her Daughter

At the 2024 Oscars, it was clear by the look on Emma’s face that she did not expect to win against Lily Gladstone for Best Actress.

In fact, despite the pair being neck and neck all awards season, most predicted she’d lose out to the breakout star of Killers of the Flower Moon.

But win she did for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. And, as she held her Oscar in her hand, it also became clear that she was speechless. Like, as in, she didn’t have a speech prepared!

Sure, she blamed the wardrobe malfunction and Ryan Gosling’s Ken performance, but at the end of the day, she really didn’t expect to win.

Emma Stone attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after winning her second Academy Award. ((Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair))

And so, she thanked those closest to her, like her family, and saved the best message for last.

“I really just want to thank my family – my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much,” Emma said to finish her speech, before shouting out Louise, her daughter.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Emma Stone accepts the Lead Actress award for “Poor Things” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Emma Stone Pregnant: Is She Expecting Another Child

As of Oscar night 2024, Emma has not announced that she is pregnant again.

Given how private she was about her first pregnancy, it’s doubtful she’ll fill in her fans until a second baby arrives anyway.

But Emma has been vocal about her pregnancy journey in the past.

In August 2018, Emma talked to to Elle about her and her husband’s future family plans.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the two-time Oscar winner told pal Jennifer Lawrence at the time.

“I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’

Of course, clearly all of that changed as she entered her adult years. Emma admits that, with age, came a change of heart and perspective.

“Then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,’”she said, adding:

“And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional.”

Her Marriage To Dave McCary

Part of that personal journey has been finding someone to share her life with.

While Emma Stone might not be pregnant again (yet!), she is in a happy marriage with her husband, Dave McCary, a comedy writer on Saturday Night Live.

Stone and McCary first started dating in October of 2017; they got engaged in December of 2019.

A source then confirmed to People Magazine in September 2020 that the two had quietly gotten married.

This blessed news of her first pregnancy came after the couple initially sparked marriage rumors in May when because were seen rocking gold bands.