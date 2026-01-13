Unexpected Season 7 to Feature 13-Year Old Father-To-Be

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have our first look at Unexpected Season 7.

In a trailer revealed by Us Weekly, viewers meet for the first time eight teenagers navigating pregnancy and parenthood earlier than the average individual.

For example?

(TLC)

There are 18-year olds Isabella and Bryce.

They are expecting a child and they are dealing with their own parents not getting along. At all.

“Bryce needs anger management,” Isabella’s mom says in the footage. “He’s a manipulative, narcissistic, piece of sh-t.”

Bryce’s mom then chimes in as follows: “You should hear how your daughter calls my son a little bitch.”

Perhaps most notable in the preview, we get to know Bella, 15, and Hunter, 13, who are trying their best to grow up quickly. Again: Just look at their ages.

(TLC)

“I don’t want him to be held back in the 8th grade,” Bella’s mom shares in the trailer, prompting her daughter to respond:

“I don’t want him to be a tenth grader dating an eighth grader. We’ve got a toddler.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, viewers meet 16-year-olds Amya and Jose. While sitting down with her the former’s mother, Amya says something rather shocking… and depressing.

“I heard my mom say it was harder for bigger girls to get pregnant,” she claims to her parent’s shock and awe. “Like, there was no way.”

(We hopefully don’t need to say this, but: That advice is false.)

Finally, 16-year-olds Mia and Jessie think they are ready to become parents. Unfortunately, their own moms and dads aren’t exactly getting along with each other.

“When I first met Jessie, I kind of didn’t like him,” Mia’s dad says very plainly. “And then this [pregnancy] happened. I definitely don’t like the kid now.”

Unexpected premiered in 2017. The official press release for this season reads:

This season brings together a mix of new teen couples, ages 13 to 18, offering an unfiltered look at the moments that shape their journeys. From baby showers, to births, to unexpectedly difficult decisions, grandparents step in, opinions collide and tensions rise as everyone pushes for what they believe is best for the baby.

Unexpected Season 7 premieres on TLC Monday, February 16, at 9/8c.