Stephanie Gosk Files For Divorce From Jenna Wolfe

It’s the end of the road for two NBC News veterans.

After 13 years of marriage, Nightly News correspondent Stephanie Gosk has filed for divorce from Today show host Jenna Wolfe.

The exes have two children together.

Stephanie Gosk and Jenna Wolfe are headed for divorce. (YouTube)

Gosk and Wolfe actually separated back in 2021, but there was a time when it looked as though they might reconcile.

Those hopes were dashed on Wednesday when Stephanie filed for divorce (per TMZ).

News of the couple’s separation first surfaced in 2023, when Jenna gave a candid interview in which she revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy and double mastectomy and had separated from Gosk.

“For the first time in my life, I don’t have answers to big important questions,” Wolfe told People. “And I have to be okay with that.”

Jenna went on to say that Covid-19 lockdowns had placed a major strain on her marriage.

Jenna Wolfe attends Big City Moms Biggest Baby Shower Ever NYC 2015 held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on May 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Big City Moms)

“COVID was really tough, because we both worked from home,” she said.

“There’s a lot of beautiful ego that comes with one person being on television,” Wolfe explained, adding:

“But when there’s two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there’s just no space anywhere,” she says.

“We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out,” Wolfe said, adding that she and Stephanie are “still great friends, still loving parents.”

Host Jenna Wolfe attends the 2018 WebMD Health Heroes Awards at WebMD headquarters on January 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for WebMD)

Around that same time, Jenna’s mom was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast and lymph node cancer.

“She endured chemo, radiation, loss of her hair and fingernails,” Wolfe said.

“And nobody except my dad could be there with her because everybody was quarantined or isolated.”

Jenna then recalled the day that her parents stood on the street below and looked up at her window to catch a glimpse of her two daughters.

“My mom is young and strong and beautiful and wonderful, and here was this completely sickly woman,” she said. “I called my girls over and we were waving. I was sandwiched in between my parents and my kids, separated by this glass. It broke my heart because it was so intense.”

When Jenna learned that she had inherited the breast cancer gene, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy.

Needless to say, it’s been a tough few years for Gosk and Wolfe. We hope they’ll be able to find happiness in this next chapter of their lives.