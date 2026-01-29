Jon Gosselin: I Nearly Died Last Year!!!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jon Gosselin is lucky to be alive.

The former reality star and DJ said this week that — just before his November 2025 wedding to Stephanie Lebo — he received a diagnosis of bilateral pulmonary embolisms… which is when a blood clot breaks loose and travels to the lung.

In John’s case, he had one on each side of his body. Yikes.

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

The father of eight made the confession to the Daily Mail while DJ’ing at a Sundance Film Festival over this past weekend.

The frightening ordeal started when Gosselin began feeling a “grueling pain” in his leg that then spread to his upper shoulder about 24 hours later.

After he coughed up “what looked like silly putty” in the midst of a “coughing fit” the following night, Jon knew something was wrong.

“Stephanie was scared to death,” Gosselin told the aforementioned outlet, adding that his 21-year-old kids Hannah and Collin “freaked out” over the news.

Gosselin went to the hospital and underwent an MRI and it was then that doctors discovered he had two bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

(A pulmonary embolism “occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung,” according to the Mayo Clinic. A bilateral pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot blocks arteries in both lungs simultaneously.)

Thankfully, this particular condition was able to be managed through medications, including heart meds, blood pressure meds, aspirin and Eliquis.

“I definitely could have died,” Gosselin said to The Daily Mail. “If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died.”

Jon Gosselin attends MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” Sponsored By AQUAhydrate on January 31, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for AQUAhydrate)

Following his brush with death, Gosselin made a full recovery and was able to exchange vow with Lebo at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The two kids Jon lives with and actually speaks with, Hannah and Collin, were in attendance … along with Lebo’s daughter, Juliana.

“Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason,” Jon told Lebo in his vows, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life.