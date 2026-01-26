JoJo Siwa Has Baby Fever & Wants a ‘Mini’ Chris Hughes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“Baby fever” at 22?

Singer, dancer, and reality TV personality JoJo Siwa is apparently already thinking about having kids with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

They’ve been together for less than a year. They’re not good at talking about it. And did we mention that she’s 22?

But that hasn’t stopped JoJo from wanting a “mini him” when she looks at her man. We hope that this doesn’t reignite those tradwife rumors.

Sitting down for a chat, JoJo Siwa clarifies her sexuality label. Good for her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘You want to pop a baby out’

In an interview with E! News, JoJo revealed that she apparently got some life advice from controversial singer Meghan Trainor.

“Meghan Trainor once told me,” she recalled. “She said, ‘You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.'”

That’s not necessarily good advice. For multiple reasons.

But JoJo announced that her baby fever is in full bloom, and has been since last summer.

The 22-year-old singer says that she’s experienced this sensation with her older boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

“One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris,” JoJo shared.

She recalled saying: “I was like, ‘I get what you’re saying now.'”

JoJo gushed: “I love him so much.”

She then added: “I need there to be a mini him.”

Obviously, having children does not (and should not) equate to there being a “mini” version of one or both parents. Having that expectation can lead to disappointment when a child ends up being their own, unique person.

‘Uh oh’ is right

It has been a very long time since Chris Hughes was a baby.

But apparently the 33-year-old has only reinforced JoJo’s belief that a “mini him” would be adorable.

“He sent me a baby photo of him the other day,” she shared. “It’s like him in a trash can.”

JoJo gushed: “It’s really cute.”

Revealing her response, she added: “And I was like, ‘Uh oh.'”

Chatting with E! News, JoJo Siwa shares her ‘baby fever.’ (Image Credit: E! News/YouTube)

Earlier this month, JoJo shared a generative AI image, pretending that it was her and Chris’ potential future family.

Putting the slop on a TikTok video, the image depicted a son and a daughter.

Obviously, use of generative AI is unethical and repulsive.

Every image of a “child” that these environmentally destructive plagiarism engines generate is sourced from stolen photos of real families, real children. Gross!

It was disappointing to see JoJo posting slop in 2026. She can and should do better.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This is a very believable conversation

“He definitely knows it’s out there,” she acknowledged.

JoJo added: “A couple of days went by and I was like, ‘Babe, why don’t you ever talk to me or say anything about this?’”

She continued: “He was like, ‘Babe, we had a full conversation about it.’ And I was like, ‘We definitely didn’t.’”

JoJo revealed: “And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, that was with Jack’ — his best friend.”

Hopefully, JoJo isn’t going to rush into anything. She’s only 22 years old. She is an adult, but adulthood alone is not enough to prepare you to become a parent.