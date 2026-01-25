Ariana Grande Pregnant? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Ariana Grande pregnant?

In recent months, some people have body-shamed Ariana over her ultra-slender appearance.

Now, some of the denizens of TikTok are reporting something very different about her body.

Is this just a rumor? Wishful thinking? A new angle of body-shaming? Or is Ariana Grande now Ariana Pregante?

Ariana Grande attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Ariana Grande is reportedly three months pregnant,” a TikTok video reports. And it is not alone.

The post went on to claim that she “discovered she was expecting in October, the same day as her first Wicked press interview.”

That is incredibly specific!

Presumably, the father would be Ethan Slater, Ariana’s Wicked castmate.

Multiple comments below the video show that even the TikTok audience isn’t immediately convinced. And that’s saying a lot, folks. TikTok is a notorious vector of disinformation.

In fact, a series of TikTok denizens asked the same question: “Does Ariana know?”

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo accept the Best Film Award for “Wicked” from Ryan Reynolds onstage during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

The implication, of course, is that this is a baseless claim and that Ariana is not, to her knowledge, pregnant.

It’s worth investigating where the rumor originates.

Is there a source for saying that Ariana Grande is pregnant?

Ariana Grande has not made any pregnancy announcement.

Her silly little guy, the Spongebob musical star Ethan Slater, hasn’t either.

Sometimes, pregnancy news leaks from close family or friends or even professionals.

Many celebrities know that contacting first responders or visiting a hospital is barely different from calling certain tabloids directly.

But this doesn’t come from TMZ or People or Page Six. This isn’t even a dubious Deuxmoi claim.

And it doesn’t seem to match up with any blind items, to our knowledge.

Ariana Grande attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Thus far, we’re just seeing unsubstantiated claims on TikTok.

Which is a lovely place for people to do duets with strangers or to share recipes for food. Not so much for, like, actual information about the world.

On the positive side for Ariana, this rumor doesn’t appear to be body-shaming. She is extremely slender.

In fact, this may be a form of wishful thinking from some of her fans.

Maybe they’d like to see her have a kid, even if it’s with Ethan, who pretty famously already had a kid shortly before the downfall of his marriage.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attend the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Right now, having a baby probably isn’t her focus

Ariana Grande just dazzled audiences with Wicked, even taking home a “Rising Star” award even though she has been a household name for a decade and has been acting since she was a child.

Presumably, if she’s serious about Ethan (which many of her fans would not understand, but that’s her business), she’ll want to spend more time considering their next step.

Not only did Ethan exit a marriage relatively recently, but so did she.

Taking time to reassess your next step is always a good idea.