Serena Williams Pregnant? Everything to Know About the Tennis Legend’s Family

Is Serena Williams pregnant?
The tennis legend, perhaps the greatest athlete of all time, has embraced motherhood.
She has even continued her career on the court while pregnant — winning the Australian Open Grand Slam before Olympia’s birth.
How many children does she have? Is another baby on the way?
How many children does Serena Williams have?
Serena Williams is a mother of two. She shares both children with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.
In April of 2017, an accidental Snapchat post revealed her baby bump.
It also revealed that she had been pregnant while winning the Australian Open Grand Slam.
At the time, she was pregnant with Alexis Olympia, who goes by “Olympia.”
Presumably rather than share a name with her father, which is understandable. Serena welcomed Olympia via emergency C-section on September 1.
On August 15, 2023, Serena Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.
In 2024, she posted an Instagram tribute to her second daughter, calling her a “true light.”
She named her daughter a Hebrew name, meaning “Strong One.”
Additionally, Serena shared Olympia’s excitement. What are things like for their family of four?
Is she happy as a mother of two?
Serena Williams posted a follow-up in which she gushed over Olympia’s role as a big sister.
“Olympia is always there for me,” she praised.
“Adira came along … she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet, and so strong!!!” Serena expressed.
“You see, God makes your heart get bigger,” Serena Williams wrote.
She explained: “Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed.”
She had previously wondered about her ability to love with two children.
“My heart simply now is doubled the size,” Serena declared. “And I have a greater capacity to love more!”
Is Serena Williams pregnant?
At present, there are no indications that Serena Williams is pregnant.
However, that could change.
And there is ample precedent that she might not disclose her pregnancy news right away — or at all.
Fans adore her and her two precious daughters. They’d always be happy to see her family grow.