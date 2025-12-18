Romy Reiner Mocked For Political Beliefs Following Brutal Murder of Parents, Rob and …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When the world learned that Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner had been murdered in their home over the weekend, there was an immediate outpouring of love and support from famous colleagues and a legion of adoring fans.

But this is 2025, a time when everything — even a horrific tragedy such as the Reiner murders one — must be politicized and exploited for personal gain by soulless social media grifters.

So even though Romy Reiner, 28, just discovered her parents’ bodies less than a week ago, she’s already being dragged into a discourse that she surely wants no part of.

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer and daughter Romy Reiner attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of “When Harry Met Sally” – Arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Ghoulish social media clowns attempt to score political points off of Romy Reiner

Just weeks before tragedy tore the Reiners apart, the family took a beach vacation together at an undisclosed location.

At one point, Romy posted a mirror selfie, along with a caption reading:

“Thankful for family, health, and followers of any age. Not thankful for the president and the state of our country.”

That’s a sentiment that’s shared by tens of millions of Americans, and it’s pretty mild, as far as politiccal commentary goes.

But multiple blue-checkmarked demons have used to try and sic their followers on a grieving family.

Rob Reiner with his wife Michele Reiner (L) and daughter Romy Reiner (R) attend the ‘Shock and Awe’ premiere at the 13th Zurich Film Festival on September 30, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Earlier this month the Reiners vacationed on a private island and this was the caption,” a user named Almost Jingo tweeted, alongside a screenshot of Romy’s post (he added an eyeroll emoji, in case his feelings about her content were unclear).

Horrifically, many of Jingo’s followers applauded him for pawing through the social media feed of a woman whose parents just got murdered in his search for ragebait chum to toss to his bloodthirsty followers.

Thankfully, there’s still an ounce or two of humanity left on social media, so many others — including a few who seemed to agree with Jingo’s general worldview.

“If you’re looking up someone who’s parents just got murdered by their brother on social media to try to score a cheap dunk over politics, you really should log off and touch some grass,” wrote one user, in a tweet that received thousands of likes.

Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of LBJ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment)

Reiner murders become unexpected political issue

Though obviously best-known for his work as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and directors, Rob Reiner was also a prominent political activist who never shied away from a spirited political debate.

And so, people who benefit from the deepening political divide in this country have been quick to focus on Reiner’s politics rather than his worth as an artist, father, husband, and human being.

President Donald Trump shocked millions earlier this week when he blasted Reiner for his political beliefs in the wake of film icon’s gruesome murder.

Trump claimed that Reiner’s death stemmed from anger that he caused “through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease.”

The president continued: “known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Thankfully, in both of these cases, many others were able to set aside politics and point out that celebrating a tragedy is shameful no matter what political party the victims belonged to in life.

Hopefully, it’s an attitude that more Americans will adopt in the years to come.