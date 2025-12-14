Rob Reiner: Two Found Dead at Home of Hollywood Icon; Police Suspect Homicide

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood tonight.

Police say two people were found dead at the Brentwood home of film legend Rob Reiner on Sunday afternoon.

The remains of the deceased have not yet been identified, but preliminary reports describe them as a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

Rob Reiner attends the screening of “Misery” during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

News of deaths at Reiner’s home sparks concern among fans

News of the discovery was first reported by TMZ.

The deaths are reportedly being investigated as homicides, according to preliminary reports.

We should note that while Reiner is 78, he has not been identified as one of the possible victims.

Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer, is 68 years old. We’re being cautious about jumping to conclusions, but it’s not hard to see why fans are deeply concerned.

Rob Reiner attends the premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A shocking scandal involving Hollywood royalty

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob first rose to prominence as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the iconic CBS sitcom All in the Family.

Reiner later became one of the most successful filmmakers in recent Hollywood history.

His credits include the beloved rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the coming-of-age classic Stand by Me, and other beloved modern classics, such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

In more recent years, Reiner has shifted his focus toward political advocacy and documentary work.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.