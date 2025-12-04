Olivia Flowers Breaks Silence on Canceled Wedding, Reveals Surprising Relationship Status

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Flowers has broken her silence.

About two months after we learned that the former Southern Charm star and her fiance Alex Williams had called off their wedding, Flowers jumped on Instagram to (sort of) talk about this surprising development.

“Well November wasn’t the month I pictured… but it was still a special one thanks to these beautiful people,” the 33-uear old wrote on Wednesday, December 3, alongside a series of photos from the past month or so.

The Bravo personality also listed a few “takeaways” from the past 30 days, which included learning that having a “support system is everything” and that “you can take a beat for yourself.”

Now, here’s the unexpected thing:

It sounds as if Flowers and Williams are still together!

“You can call off a wedding without calling off a relationship,” she wrote. “Returning Registry gifts builds character.”

For the record, Flowers even included Williams in the carousel.

In one image, he’s smiling while driving a boat; a second picture depicted the pair appearing to take an evening stroll, with Williams’ hand gently resting on Flowers’ neck.

Back in October, Flowers — who is no longer a part of Southern Charm — released this statement through a spokesperson:

“After much thought and many heartfelt conversations, Olivia and her fiancé Alex have made the difficult decision not to move forward with their wedding.

“This was not a decision made lightly, but one grounded in deep mutual respect and love for one another.

“While this isn’t the path they originally envisioned, they are profoundly grateful for the love and support of their friends and family. Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength and appreciation for honoring one’s heart.

“She is very appreciative of your grace and kindness as they move through this transition together.”

Prior to her romance with Williams, Flowers dated Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll.

She joined the cast of the Bravo series for season 8 and the pair’s split was the focus of season 9.

She did not return for season 10, hinting at the time that her exit wasn’t entirely her decision, but a product of wanting to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.