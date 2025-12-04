Erika Kirk Says Charlie Kirk Murder Was ‘Not a Gun Problem,’ Stands By Second …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The gunman who shot and killed Charlie Kirk used a high-powered rifle that enabled him to carry out the execution from a distance of about 400 feet.

In other words, it’s not the sort of murder that could have been committed with a knife.

But despite the fact that her husband was gunned down in broad daylight, Erika Kirk says she continues to oppose any sort of gun control legislation.

Erika Kirk speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Erika Kirk says she’s as pro-gun as ever following husband’s murder

Erika explained her stance Wednesday night during an interview with Aaron Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook Conference.

“What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence,” Erika said (via The New York Post).

“And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view,” she continued, adding:

“That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem. That is a soul problem, that is a mental… that is a very deeper issue.”

Erika Kirk speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

She concluded her comments on the subject by stating explicitly that she remains unwavering in her support of the Second Amendment.

“I wouldn’t wish upon anyone what I have been through, and I support the Second Amendment as well,” she said.

This is not the first time that Erika has surprised both critics and supporters in the wake of her husband’s murder.

During one of her first public appearances back in September, she revealed that she forgives Charlie Kirk’s murderer, a remark that seemed to catch the audience off guard.

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“I don’t expect everyone to understand,” she said at the time.

“It’s not because you’re weak, it’s not because you think what the assassin did was correct,” Erika continued, adding:

“That’s the exact opposite. Forgiveness is… for those of you who’ve been wronged, you know what it feels like to forgive someone. And in a way, where it frees you from a poison, and it frees you to be able to think clearly and have a moment where your heart is free and you’re not bound to evil.”

Many on the Right believe in unrestricted access to high-powered weaponry in spite of the staggering number of gun deaths that take place in America each year.

It’s a rather nihilistic view, but one that might be defensible in the context of a libertarian ideology, which holds that the government should interfere with the lives of its citizens as little as possible.

Of course, anyone who’s that strongly committed to personal freedom and responsibility would also have to support the legalization of drugs and oppose, say, blowing up boats of alleged traffickers under the guise of keeping narcotics off our streets.

But that might be a conversation for a different time.