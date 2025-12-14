Kaley Cuoco Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kaley Cuoco has been married and divorced more than once over the course of her career.

Not all of her famous relationships have involved tying the knot.

And some of her breakups have been more amicable than others.

Here is a look at Cuoco’s most famous relationships and marriages — and where things stand today.

Kaley Cuoco’s first big claim to fame was The Big Bang Theory.

On the polarizing sitcom, she co-starred with Johnny Galecki.

The two dated for about two years, keeping their relationship very private.

In December 2009, Cuoco and Galecki split.

However, they would go on to remain on good terms. That’s a good thing — especially for co-stars whose show lasted an unbelievable 12 seasons.

She was briefly engaged to Josh Resnik (2011-2012)

In October 2011, Cuoco became engaged to Josh Resnik.

Unlike her TBBT co-star, Resnik is not an actor — he is an addiction specialist.

Their brief engagement would last mere months.

By March of 2012, Cuoco and Resnik had split.

Her next major romance, however, would be far more consequential.

Kaley Cuoco married Ryan Sweeting in 2013 and divorced him in 2015

In September of 2013, Kaley Cuoco became engaged to Ryan Sweeting.

She and the professional tennis player had been dating for only three months.

On New Year’s Eve 2013, Cuoco and Sweeting tied the knot in Santa Susana, California.

Almost exactly two years after their engagement, they realized that things were not going to work.

They announced their divorce on September 25, 2015. In May of 2016, they finalized their split.

Not every relationship lasted very long (and that’s healthy!)

Three months after filing for divorce from Sweeting, Cuoco began dating Paul Blackthorne.

Blackthorne has had a lengthy career, from starring on The Dresden Files and Arrow to a guest role on The Gates to appearing via motion capture in video games like Star Wars Battlefront II.

They broke up in early 2016.

Speaking of handsome British dudes who don’t always get to use their natural accents on screen, news broke in July 2016 that Cuoco and legendary hottie Henry Cavill were dating.

A mere 10 days after those headlines, they split — but reportedly remain good friends. Notably, both have played major DC characters (Harley Quinn and Superman), and Blackthorne of course was on Arrow. Small world.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook married in 2018, separated in 2021, divorced in 2022

In late 2016, Kaley Cuoco began dating Karl Cook, an equestrian.

About a year later, in November 2017, they became engaged. That happened to be on her 32nd birthday — November 30.

In June of 2018, they married.

A little over three years later, Cuoco and Cook announced their separation in September 2021.

Then, in June of 2022, four years after they tied the knot, Cuoco and Cook finalized their divorce.

Kaley Cuoco is currently dating Tom Pelphrey (and they have a kid together!)

In May of 2022, Cuoco confirmed that she was in a relationship with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

Only five months later, she took to Instagram to share that the couple was expecting their first child together.

On March 30, 2023, Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed baby Matilda.

About a year and a half later, on August 14, 2024, they announced their engagement.

As of October 2025, Kaley Cuoco and Pelphrey have neither married (nor, obviously, divorced) and are still together.