Jim Ward Dies: Beloved ‘Doug Dimmadome’ Voice Actor Was 66

Jim Ward has passed away.

The Emmy-nominated voice actor has a massive filmography, from radio to animation to video games.

He voiced one of The Fairly Oddparents‘ most iconic (and memed) characters, among countless other roles.

Ward was only 66.

What was Jim Ward’s cause of death?

Beloved voice actor Jim Ward has died, TMZ confirms.

His widow, Janice, told the outlet that her husband passed away on Wednesday, December 10 at 10:45 AM.

The cause of death was complications from his advanced Alzheimer’s.

Ward was undergoing treatment at Silverado Beverly Place Memory Care in Los Angeles at the time of his passing.

The initial announcement of his passing came from his former radio colleague, Stephanie Miller.

In 2021, fans learned that Ward had some form of early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, he had contracted a severe form of COVID-19.

As we all know, a single infection can be mild or life-threatening — and either can cause lifelong disability.

Unfortunately, due to his ailments, Ward had to retire from his substantial voice acting career.

Some of the projects to which Ward lent his talents are ongoing. Others are classic pieces of media.

You have definitely heard his voice, even if you don’t know it

Jim Ward launched his voice acting career of note in 1993, when he provided the main character’s voice in what would now be considered an antique video game: Spider-Man vs The Kingpin.

However, in the years since, and particularly since 2000, he enjoyed a phenomenal career — especially in animation and video games.

His most iconic role would have to be Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome, on The Fairly Oddparents. This character is memed far and wide.

He voiced other roles on TFO, including news anchor Chet Ubetcha. From Totally Spies! to Danny Phantom, many Millennials and Zoomers alike heard his voice in their formative years.

On the original Ben 10, Ward provided an array of voices — including for three of the titular character’s alien forms: Diamondhead, XLR8, and Wildvine.

Ward’s video game voice acting began in the ’90s, but 2003’s Ratchet & Clank saw him voicing Captain Qwark.

The following year, he reprised his Chet Ubetcha role in a Fairly Oddparents game while also providing voices in the cult classic film, Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines.

The past 15 years saw him do voices in mainstream games (Belial in Diablo III) and bring pivotal characters to life in MMOs, like Tybalt Leftpaw in Guild Wars 2 and major antagonist Mannimarco in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Fans are reeling. And people who did not even necessarily know that they were fans of Ward’s work are just now connecting the dots between his iconic roles.

Our hearts go out to Ward’s loved ones as they process his tragic loss.