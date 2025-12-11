Camryn Magness Cause of Death: Singer Who Opened For One Direction, Fifth Harmony Was 26

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Camryn Magness — the talented singer who opened for such iconic groups as One Direction and Fifth Harmony — has passed away.

She was just 26 years old.

Recording Artist Camryn attends the launch of the MetroPCS Huawei M835 sanctioned by tokidoki at the tokidoki flagship store on November 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for MetroPCS)

News of Magness’ passing comes courtesy of a social media post shared by her family:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many,” Camryn’s loved ones wrote alongside the photo below.

“Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. In the quiet between waves, her memory will surface—bright, bold, unforgotten. Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished,” the post continued.

“Please keep her family and friends in prayer as they navigate this difficult time. Camryn will live on in our hearts forever.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Magness began her career at the age of eight by mailing a demo to her future agent, Jeff Pringle.

The following year, she collaborated with the band Blessed by a Broken Heart on “Wait and See,” a song that would later appear on the soundtrack of the 2011 film, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

A favorite among her fellow artists, Magness was tapped to open for two One Direction tours. She also performed with artists like Fifth Harmony and Cody Simpson.

“Going into the tour, I was an unknown artist. It’s a great feeling to be walking around and someone coming up to me and saying, ‘Hey, you did so well!’ It was really exciting for me when that happened for the first time,” she told the Teen Vogue after her first tour as an opening act (via People magazine).

Pop star Camryn Magness has passed away at the age of 26. (YouTube)

Speaking to CBS News, she described opening for One Direction as “amazing.”

“At the end of it all, it went amazing and I made a lot of new fans and friends,” Magness said.

An obituary shared by her family reveals that Camryn was engaged to longtime partner Christian Name at the time of her death.

“A gifted performer, Camryn’s voice and music were extensions of her soul,” her obituary reads (per People).

“Whether she was on a stage, at a family gathering, or sharing a song with someone who needed it, Camryn’s music was a reflection of her heart, her courage, and her endless creativity.”

The obituary goes on to describe Name as “the love of her life.”

“Together they were building dreams for a future filled with joy, partnership, and possibility; not only for themselves, but most importantly, for their fiercely loved dogs, Brooklyn and Zeppelin.”

Our thoughts go out to Camryn Magness’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.