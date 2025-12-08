Alix Earle & Jaxson Dart ALREADY Dating After Braxton Berrios Split? Here’s the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Alix Earle getting hit up by Jaxson Dart already?

Just days after Alix shut down breakup rumors about then-boyfriend Braxton Berrios, they split.

Then, a viral screenshot appeared to show Alix exposing Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hitting up the TikToker.

Did he slide into her DMs? Did it work?

Alix Earle attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s over for Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios … and on for Jaxson Dart?

On Saturday, December 6, news broke that Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios had split.

Almost immediately, a screenshot — seemingly related — spread on social media like wildfire.

As you can see below, the image appears to show a DM from Jaxson Dart to Alix Earle.

“Hey u single now?” the apparent message reads.

Atop the screenshot, Alix seemingly commented: “It hasn’t even been 12 hours.”

A viral screenshot appeared to show Alix Earle exposing Jaxson Dart sliding into her DMs. Is it real? (Image Credit: Twitter)

By all appearances, the screenshot shows Alix herself as having posted this to her Instagram Story.

Presumably, the goal was to “expose” Jaxson for being way too horny — and not waiting a respectful amount of time.

Sure, Alix just broke up with one sportsball player.

But that doesn’t mean that she wants another in her DMs so soon after leaving a very serious relationship. Right?

It turns out that Alix’s wasn’t upset by the DM after all. Why? Because it never happened.

Alix Earle attends ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and TikTok at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)

‘That never happened’

The breakup news broke on Saturday. The screenshot also circulated on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, Alix Earle effectively exonerated Jaxson Dart by taking to her TikTok Story.

“What is this fake photoshopped DM u guys are posting,” she asked in the post, which consisted of a simple photo containing text.

“1. That never happened,” Alix wrote.

She added: “2. That wouldn’t be on my story.”

Taking to TikTok, Alix Earle debunked a phony screenshot. (Image Credit: TikTok)

That sounds very reasonable.

It would be in extremely poor taste for someone to DM someone after a serious breakup looking for a hookup.

(There are rare exceptions — some friends with compatible senses of humor, for example, or hookup buddies who would find post-split boning to be therapeutic)

One can only assume that whoever manufactured this screenshot was attempting to be funny. People sometimes edit real screenshots to resemble famous people (or fictional characters).

The alternative is that the originator was intentionally trying to misrepresent both Alix and Jaxson. And, gosh, we sure hope not!

In TikTok comments, Alix Earle explained why hunky boyfriend Braxton Berrios could not attend her ‘DWTS’ Season 34 finale. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Why did she and Braxton break up?

Reports have said that the breakup was the result of their busy schedules. Certainly, public evidence supports this.

Braxton couldn’t make every Dancing With The Stars show — even when she was a finalist on the season finale.

According to Alix Earle herself, this was because he was busy with his football career.

It’s always possible that there’s more to the story. People with busy careers that require travel and odd hours do, however, sometimes find that it’s best to break up.

Either way, it’s good to know that Jaxson Dart was not, in fact, sliding into Alix Earle’s DMs the day that the news broke. That would have been tasteless.