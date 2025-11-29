Stefanie Pieper Cause of Death: Beauty Influencer, 31, Found Dead In Forest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media.

Beloved beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper has been found dead, apparently the victim of a brutal murder.

She was just 31 years old.

Beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper has been found dead at the age of 31. (YouTube)

Missing persons case resolves itself in grisly fashion

According to a report from People magazine, police had been searching for Pieper for several days before her body was found in a forest in Slovenia.

Early reports indicate that Pieper’s boyfriend, also 31, confessed to strangling the Austrian content creator and dumping her body.

Police in Slovenia say he led them to her body after he made his confession.

Pieper reportedly never returned home from a Christmas party she attended on November 23.

She was reported missing after not showing up for work on Wednesday, November 26.

Family and friends said that she “could not be reached” at home, and investigators launched an exhaustive search.

Shortly thereafter, Slovenian police arrested her boyfriend in connection with her death.

“The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police,” authorities said in a press release obtained by People.

“On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border,” the statement continued.

“This was the 31-year-old man’s car. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested.”

They later reported that two of the boyfriend’s family members have also been arrested.

“The detainees are in police custody and are being questioned. Forensic examination of the ex-boyfriend’s car yielded no clues as to the missing woman’s whereabouts,” authorities revealed.

“Investigations are being conducted in both Slovenia and Austria, and there is close cooperation between the two authorities,” they added. “Search operations carried out in Slovenia have so far been unsuccessful; these will continue tomorrow.”

Pieper messaged her friends that she had arrived home safely after the party, but she later told them that she suspected that there was a man in the stairwell of her apartment building.

Our thoughts go out to Stefanie Pieper’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.