Cleto Escobedo Cause of Death REVEALED, So Very Tragic

We have an update on the passing of Cleto Escobedo.

As previously reported, the musician — best known as the band leader on Jimmy Kimmel Live — died this month at the age of 59.

The news was confirmed via a social media message related by Cleto’s family, which led to a heartfelt and tear-filled monologue by Kimmel in response to losing his close friend.



Now, meanwhile, we can confirm that Cleto died of cardiogenic shock, according to his death certificate, limiting the heart’s ability to pump enough blood to keep him alive.

Vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver are listed as underlying causes.

Other conditions that contributed to the musician’s death were sepsis… graft versus host disease… immunosuppressed… chronic kidney disease… and pneumonia, according to this same document.

After missing an episode last week of his ABC talk show over a “personal matter” several days ago, Kimmel dedicated over 20 minutes in his return to talking about Cleto, someone he had known since he was nine years old.

Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel announced on Instagram.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

Escobedo has worked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! since it premiered in 2003 and was the leader of Cleto and the Cletones, the late-night show’s in-house band.

Jimmy Kimmel attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City.

During the November 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian broke down in his monologue as he paid tribute to Escobedo.

Kimmel noted he’s “had to do some hard monologues” over the past two decades but explained, “this one’s the hardest, because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go.”

“It’s just not fair,” he said. “He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person… Cherish your friends. We’re not here forever.”

Before working for Kimmel, Escobedo had his own record deal.

He formed Cleto and the Cletones in 1995 with guitarist Toshi Yangagi, bassist Jimmy Earl, keyboard player Jeff Babko and drummer Jonathan Dresel.

His father, Cleto Escobedo Jr., later joined the group after playing saxophone in a 1960s rock and soul band.