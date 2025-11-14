Megan Bodiford: Heartbreaking Final Text of Mom Who Was Shot, Set on Fire Revealed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Megan Bodiford was a 25-year-old mother of three before she was shot to death and set on fire by her boyfriend.

Now, grim new details about her final moments reveal that Bodiford knew her life was in danger.

Police began a missing person investigation after a friend of Bodiford’s reported that she’d received a chilling text message:

Megan Bodiford, a mother of three, was shot and lit on fire by her boyfriend. (GoFundMe)

“If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me. He has a gun,” Bodiford wrote, according to NBC/CW affiliate WIS.

Police had little doubt about whom Bodiford was referring to.

Bodiford’s boyfriend, Jarrett Haskell Davis, had a long history of legal trouble, including an open warrant on charges of domestic violence in Barnwell County, South Carolina.

The search for the missing woman went on for days and ended only when police found a body inside a vehicle that had been set on fire.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old Davis accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 43 years in prison for murder, along with concurrent sentences of 15 years for third-degree arson, 10 years for desecration or destruction of human remains, and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jarrett Haskell Davis has pled guilty to the murder of Megan Bodiford. (YouTube/WJBF)

Now, Bodiford’s loved ones are lashing out at the justice system, alleging that Davis should have been imprisoned for his previous crimes before he had a chance to kill.

“If he would have been locked up the way that he was supposed to be the first time, maybe he wouldn’t have even gotten a chance to get this far with her,” Bodiford’s cousin Stephanie Nickens told local reporters.

“It’s gut-wrenching because he did not have to do all of that at all,” Nickens continued, adding:

“I keep having this thought in my mind of how fearful she was in that moment.”

Megan is survived by three daughters.

“Megan was a beloved mother to her three daughters, Tesla (7 years old), Ivy (4 years old), and Kylie (4 months old),” reads a GoFundMe page launched by Megan’s loved ones.

“She is greatly missed by her family and friends that loved her so deeply. Please keep her family in your prayers and consider donating to honor Megan and support her family in this time of pain and grief.”

Our thoughts go out to Megan Bodiford’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.