Theresa Nist BLASTS Gerry Turner, Fires Back Against Ex-Husband’s Book Claims

Theresa Nist would like your attention.

Or, to be more accurate and specific, Theresa Nist would like the attention of her ex-husband.

For those unaware, Gerry Turned has written a memoir titled “Golden Years: What I’ve Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, the original Golden Bachelor — who proposed to Nist on his season’s finale, then married her months later on air and then announced their divorce in April 2024 — said his ex-wife “should be worried” about the contents of this book.

What a weird and rude thing to say, huh?

“I am normally such a calm person. And all I want is peace and joy and good things in my life,” Theresa said on the latest edition of the Dear Shandy podcast.

“I have been so upset. I have been extremely upset. Anytime I talk about anything that I read that he said about any interaction we had, I just go, ‘That’s not how it was.’”

Such as?

According to Theresa, there was “distance” between her and Turner that began on her overnight date.

It wasn’t until the pair were in the fantasy suite — when she began talking about her job — that she felt the dynamic “changed completely.

Is she implying here that Turner was in their relationship for their money?

“He started proclaiming his love for me. [He said], ‘I love you. I love you. I love you. And I’m going to ask you to marry me and whether or not you say yes, that’s up to you.’ I was shocked,” Theresa recalled, noting that she thought Gerry had a stronger connection with runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Elsewhere, Nist said Turner had quite a temper.

For example, she tried to go to sleep one night as early as her husband, only for Turner to reportedly lose it on her.

“I was up for like an hour and I was just about to go to sleep and all of a sudden he comes storming out of the bedroom calling me a liar,” Theresa said on air, claiming that Gerry said the comments in “such a bad temper.”

In his book, Turner said he felt “trapped” the night before the pair’s wedding.

This was news to Nist, however, who says the two never discussed these feelings.

“I have to say that I always said I like to live my life without regrets, but boy I made some mistakes here. I regret getting married so quickly. That shouldn’t have happened,” Theresa did confess on the podcast, emphasizing that Turner should have called off the ceremony if he was really thinking it was a bad idea.

Also in his memoir, Turner alleged that his now-ex was hesitant to sign a prenuptial agreement.

However, Nist now tells a different story about being confused by which documents to return to him.

“Gerry wanted the prenup and I told him, ‘No, I would never in a million years take your money.’ So he dropped it,” Theresa explained.

Turner, though, changed his mind and ultimately asked Theresa to sign the prenup. Sounds like a lot of miscommunication here.

It also sounds as if the former spouses didn’t have the best sex life, to put it bluntly.

When visiting Theresa at her home in New Jersey at one point, Gerry alleged that she “rebuffed” his attempts at physical intimacy and that she made him sleep on the sofa.

Theresa, for her part?

“I haven’t slept with anyone in nine years,” she now says.

“I didn’t sleep the entire night and I’m not a great sleeper. The next morning it came up, ‘How did you sleep?’ I said, ‘I didn’t sleep at all.’ We slept together the first night. He said, ‘Oh, I can sleep on the couch if you want me to.’ He offered to sleep on the couch. I did not ask him to sleep on the couch,” Theresa claimed.

About a year ago, Turner was diagnosed with cancer.

Nist said she absolutely would have stuck by Gerry’s side throughout this battle, and that the diagnosis had nothing to do with their divorce.

Fast forward these many months and Nist hasn’t given up on love.

“I really do want to get married. I do want love in my life. That’s what I wanted. That was the whole point of this,” she said on the podcast.