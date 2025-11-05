Barbara Jankavski ‘s Horrifying Cause of Death Revealed: ‘Human Barbie’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

Influencer Barbara Jankavski has passed away at the age of 31.

Jankavski — who documented her many plastic surgeries and beauty routines — had more than 400,000 followers across multiple platforms.

Influencer Barbara Jankavski has died at the age of 31. (YouTube)

Jankavski was nicknamed “Boneca Desumana,” which roughly translates to “inhuman doll,” due to her many plastic surgeries.

She is believed to have gone under the knife nearly 30 times for cosmetic procedures.

News of her passing comes courtesy of CNN Brazil.

Jankavski passed after consuming unknown substance with public defender

No official cause of death has been given, but the circumstances of Jankavski’s passing paint a grim picture of her final hours.

According to TMZ and other outlets, Jankavski died in the presence of a public defender who confirmed to police that he had paid her for “sexual services.”

He also revealed that they had both used illicit substances, but the exact nature of those substances remains unclear.

The lawyer says he realized after she had fallen asleep that Barbara was no longer moving. He promptly called emergency services, but sadly, Barbara was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police report that there was bruising on her face and body, but a friend reportedly confirmed that the injuries were the result of a fall that Barbara suffered several days prior to her death.

Though an investigation is ongoing, it appears that Jankavski’s death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

On social media, fans and friends of Barbara’s have been mourning her untimely passing.

“Rest in peace diva, you lived a bit of the life that I always wanted, that comforts us a bit,” one commenter wrote on her most recent Instagram post.

“Wow, when I saw it was her I couldn’t believe it rest in peace my love,” another added.

“Omg so sad, I really liked her content. May you rest in peace,” a third chimed in.

Our thoughts go out to Barbara Jankavski’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.