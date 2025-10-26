Kody Brown Keeps Saying Really Sexist Stuff on New Reality Show

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As fans of Lifetime know well, Kody Brown is a pretty huge chauvinist.

Now, fans of the Fox reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test are learning the same lesson about the Sister Wives patriarch.

This is a man, remember, whose only remaining spouse has called him a disgusting pig.

Over the first couple episodes of the aforementioned series, it’s easy to see why.

(Pete Dadds/ FOX)

“Here’s the thing,” Brown said on the October 23 installment of Special Forces. “I don’t consider myself a great leader. But good quality manhood, masculinity, is taking responsibility for the job that needs to be done and doing it.”

To be clear, this isn’t the worst thing Kody has ever said.

On its own, we can see why folks would wonder why it paints Kody is any bad light at all.

But the father of 17, who previously confessed to faking his way through this competition and not really being tough at all, has said a lot more on air.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

On the premiere of this season, for another example, Kody brought up his priorities for competition. “I’m gonna say this at the risk of sounding sexist,” he explained, prior to sounding sexist and adding:

“I think men want to be respected and women want to be loved. I don’t care if you love me. I care if you respect me.”

For the record, no one really respects Kody, either.

This is someone who openly blames his kids for his lack of a relationship with them.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

Following his completion of the first challenge on the show, which involved rappelling from a helicopter, Brown said that doing difficult tasks is part of “being a man.”

Sorry, ladies. We guess that sort of thing just isn’t in your job/life description.

We wonder why three of Kody’s four spouses have left him over the past few years.

Sister Wives airs new episodes at 10/9c on Sunday nights on Lifetime.