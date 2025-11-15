Bryan Kohberger Ordered to Pay For Urns For Murder Victims’ Remains, Tells Judge He …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in July, Bryan Kohberger pled guilty to the 2022 murders of four Idaho college students.

The families of the victims can hopefully take some solace in the fact that Kohberger will remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

But it seems that that’s the only consolation they’ll be receiving from the unrepentant mass murderer.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Bryan Kohberger claims he’s incapable of covering victims’ funeral expenses

On Thursday, a judge ordered Kohberger to shell out $3,007.79 to pay for the urns of 2 of his victims — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

He was also ordered to pay $31,964.67 in restitution to the families of his other 2 victims — Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

According to TMZ, defense lawyers argued that their client should be exempt from those payments as “Kohberger has no way to make money.”

That might sound like a strong argument, but we live in bizarre times, and a surprising number of people are obsessed with serial killers.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

And so, the judge pointed that Kohberger has “received nearly enough through donations to cover the amount of restitution already ordered.”

The judge also noted that Kohberger’s donations are still rolling in.

Yes, hundreds of people have sent money to Bryan Kohberger. Like we said, strande times.

Anyway, there are also legitimate methods for Kohberger to earn money, but apparently he’s not interested in those.

The judge pointed out that Kohberger is eligible to get a job at the prison and gradually pay his restitution that way.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

Of course, Kohberger was a PhD candidate before he got arrested, and he might consider mopping floors or washing dishes to be beneath him — but maybe he should’ve thought about that before he brutally murdered four college kids.

Kohberger’s crime remain some of the most horrific in recent years

Sadly, mass murder has become a fact of life in America.

But usually, the violence takes the form of shootings in public places.

The four victims in Kohberger’s case were found stabbed to death in their off-campus rental house.

Investigators later pieced together a chilling sequence: Kohberger allegedly entered via a sliding glass door, made his way through the home, and carried out the killings one by one.

In the months since he pled guilty, Kohberger has complained of sexual harassment and other forms of mistreatment behind bars.

But for obvious reasons, he hasn’t received a whole lot of sympathy.

The victims’ families will be haunted by the horrors of Kohberger’s crimes for the rest of their days — but at least the “donations” he’s inexplicably receiving will now be funneled to a much more worthy cause.