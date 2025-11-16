Cardi B: You Guys, I’m Afraid Offset May KILL ME!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By all accounts, Cardi B should be a very happy woman right about now.

The musician just gave birth a few days ago to her fourth child, her very first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

And yet it’s the father of Cardi B’s first three kids that is causing such problems at the moment that the rapper can’t exactly enjoy her blessed newborn.

Bot when she’s afraid of getting murdered at the hands of Offset.

Cardi B and Offset look happy here at the American Music Awards. But that happiness did not last. (Getty)

On Sunday, Cardi B jumped on social media to allege that she is “still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger,” telling followers and fans that this sort of thing is “all fun and games until it’s too late.”

To be clear, the artist never mentions Offset by name.

But she does claim that this harassment has been going on for a year — and it’s worth remembering that ffset recently suggested that Cardi’s kid with Diggs could be considered his child according to Georgia law.

He has since deleted the Tweets that made this allegations.

(Twitter)

Cardi B went on:

“Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, ‘This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries … You see sh-t on social media about women getting killed every other day.”

For the record, the star would like to be left “TF alone.”

Cardi B and Offset wed secretly got married in 2017 and have 3 kids together; the former filed for divorce a second time in 2024 after quite a few ups and downs in her relationship.

Cardi B and Offset had their ups and down. They filed to divorce in September of 2020 and again in 2024. (Getty)

For example?

On March 29, via X Spaces, the Bodak Yellow star claimed that her estranged spouse had been stalking and harassing her amid their pending divorce.

In response, she reached out to Offset’s current girlfriend.

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi said of her ex. “All that sh-t, he was mad.”

Cardi B also alleged that Offset had been harassing her latest boyfriend.

“Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of sh-t that I was dealing with for the past two months,” she added.

Years prior, Cardi denied she was in an abusive situation with Offset. But we’re guessing she might change her story at this point.