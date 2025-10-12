Sister Wives: Madison Brush TRASHES Dad as a Fraud, Huge Liar

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Madison Brush is not holding anything back.

Earlier this week, the Sister Wives cast member delved into her relationship with her estranged father Kody Brown after posting an inspirational quote on social media about deciding what is “worth your energy.”

When a follower replied to the TLC personality, saying they “lack this skill,” Madison shared a screenshot of her DM response on her Instagram Stories, which read as follows:

Your dad saying lies about you for the entire world to hear teaches it to you REAL QUICK.

Like we said above: Holding nothing back.

In a subsequent IG Stories post, the 29-year old replied to an anonymous question who asked whether she had sought “professional therapy” to work through her complex relationship with her dad.

“Yes. I see a professional therapist on and off,” she wrote. “I have benefited a lot from this. I think anyone [who] comes from complex family dynamics could benefit from it.”

We strongly agree.

It’s unfortunately been a constant theme for as long as we can remember now that Kody is pretty much a selfish and awful parent.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

“I think most of the relationships between me and my adult children are strained,” the dad of 18 acknowledged on the October 5 episode of Sister Wives. “It’s an issue of trash talk and innuendo, and it has challenged loyalties and trust on all sides.”

It sure sounds to us as if Kody is accusing his kids there of talking trash about him.

For her part, Madison recently detailed her yearlong estrangement from Kody on the TLC program, growing emotional as she reflected on the distance between the pair.

“You want your dad to show up,” she said through tears during the show’s Sept. 28 episode. “You want reconciliation. I know I played a part and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed.”

Last year, Maddie detailed how little contact she has with her father.

In general, even Kody has admitted that he has next to no connection with nearly any of his kids.

In November, two years after Janelle and Kody separated, Madison confirmed she had cut off her dad due to his lack of boundaries in their fractured family.

“I’m still learning how to just see him for who he is,” Madison added in a confessional on this latest season premiere. “I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting.”

As you can see, Brush is doing all she can to give her father the benefit of the doubt. We’re not certain Kody deserves it.

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.




