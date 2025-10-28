Seeking Sister Wife Trailer: Babies, Betrayal and More!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Things are about to get even more dramatic on Seeking Sister Wife Season 6.

In a trailer for episodes still to come, courtesy of Us Weekly, Reise and Billie Jean Williamson get together with another woman as they navigate dating as polygamists.

“Obviously, she’s first wife,” Reise says, gesturing to Billie Jean and asking if the other woman “would be okay” with such an arrangement.

(TLC)

“You know, I am not sure,” she actually tells the couple, before explaining to the camera: “Two dominant women in a relationship with one man could cause problems.”

This is a fact.

Elsewhere in the footage, Nick Davis attempts to reassure girlfriend Teresa that her “insecurities are unfounded” as she tries to find her footing in this unusual plural family.

“I do feel like I’m worthless,” she admits. “And I hope that I can get to a point where I’m as confident as the other girls are.”

This seems rather understandable.

And it also seems to be a reflection of why polygamy is just a really bad idea, especially for the women at the center of it.

(TLC)

As previously noted, Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 features a handful of new couples.

One half of one of them, Dani Peralta, sits down with prospective sister wife named Jackie… who says she feels like she’s “getting closer to” Dani’s husband, Yessel.

The conversation takes an emotional turn when Dani brings up the topic of having children.

“The last time we talked about kids, you definitely want more,” Dani says, having difficulty in holding back her tears. “I don’t think I’m able to handle him having another baby with another woman.”

Once again, this seems very understandable.

Dani, for her part, previously expressed her hesitations to Yessel, already a dad of two from former relationships, after making their debut this fall on the series .

“It doesn’t matter to me if they already have a child versus not,” she explained. “But if they don’t, I don’t want another woman to have a child with you. … For me, that’s a non-negotiable.”

(TLC)

Then there’s fellow season 6 newcomers Matt and Anjelica Johnson, who might also face a shake-up in their relationship with girlfriend Shanay.

In the midseason trailer posted by the aforementioned outlet, Shanay asks Matt if he’s been dating other women — and he says yes.

“I feel hurt and betrayal,” Shanay says in response as she storms away.

Seeking Sister Wife debuted on TLC in 2018. It chronicles different couples who are looking for another spouse or adjusting to life with a polygamous relationship.

As you might expect, such a program has resulted in quite a few controversies.

New episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air on TLC Mondays at 9/8c.