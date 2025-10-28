Kate Middleton Skips Prince William’s Signature Event Amid New Health Concerns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Royal family drama is once again making international headlines, and there are concerns that the situation might be taking a toll on Kate Middleton.

As you’re probably aware, Kate recently battled cancer, and she kept a low profile in the early months of 2024 as she underwent treatment.

We still know very little about her illness — the severity, which organs were affected, etc. — and there are new concerns that Kate is battling another round of health issues.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To be clear, there’s no indication that Kate’s cancer has returned.

But the royals are notoriously secretive about such matters, and there are rumors swirling around the news that Kate will not be traveling with Prince William when he heads to Rio de Janeiro for the Earthshot Prize awards next week.

William co-founded the Earthshot Prize, which “searches the world for environmental solutions that show the greatest potential.”

A this year’s event, William and a distinguished prize council will announce the five winners who will be awarded prizes of $1.3 million.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Kate’s reason for staying home revealed?

As many outlets have pointed out, there’s a good explanation for Kate’s desire to stay home that has nothing to do with her physical health.

Will and Kate are currently in the process of moving from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to the nearby Windsor Great Park estate at Forest Lodge.

It’s an upgrade for the Waleses and their three kids, going from a four-bedroom home to an eight-bedroom.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And while it’s not a very far move, it is a rather complex one, as Will and Kate are in possession of numerous priceless works of art and historical artifacts.

So these are busy times for Kate.

And while Kate returned to public life back in the summer of 2024, she has been taking it slightly easier on doctor’s orders.

So her decision not to travel to Brazil might have been partially prompted by her health.

But that doesn’t mean that she’s received any new bad news.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.