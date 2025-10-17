Richard Gere Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the years, Richard Gere has been married and divorced more than once.

He has also dated some extremely famous women.

(Rumor has even claimed that Gere had alleged affairs with the likes of Priscilla Presley and Kim Basinger)

Still, his relationships have been complex. Here’s a rundown of his loves, heartbreaks, and where things stand today.

Richard Gere attends the commemoration of the Tibetan Uprising on March 10, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford (1991 – 1995)

In 1991, Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford married after a few years of dating.

This was the absolute heyday for them both.

Gere was essentially everywhere after Pretty Woman‘s success.

Meanwhile, Crawford was a young hot supermodel.

Both were household names, independently of each other. Married, they were a power couple.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere in 1993. (Photo Credit: Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.)

Many years later, Crawford would reflect upon her marriage to Gere.

For one thing, she credited him with showing her the ropes of being just that famous. It’s not an easy world to navigate, and not every world-class model is a nepo baby.

However, in 1995, the couple divorced.

Crawford spoke highly of that time in her life, but also acknowledged that the age gap was a major issue.

She was 25 in 1991. And Gere was 37. There’s nothing criminal or improper about that age gap, but it will almost inevitably create compatibility issues for many couples.

Actor Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell walk the Closing Ceremony Red Carpet during 6th International Rome Film Festival on November 4, 2011. (Photo Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Richard Gere and Carey Lowell (2002 – 2013)

In 1996, Richard Gere began dating actress and model Carey Lowell. (She is likely best recognized from Law & Order)

Four years later, they welcomed their son, Homer.

It was not until 2002 that the two married.

Unlike his first marriage, his second was relatively successful — spanning over a decade.

Gere and Lowell split in 2013. It was not until 2016 that they finalized their divorce.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Richard Gere married Alejandra Silva in 2018

Around the same time as they were finalizing that divorce, Gere began dating Alejandra Silva.

She is a publicist and a political activist.

And her age gap with Gere is more than twice that of his first marriage.

(Gere was born in 1949. Silva was born in 1983)

This time, the generational differences were seemingly no obstacle. After two years of dating, they married in 2018.

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend The Agency | Premiere in NY on November 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Gere and Silva would go on to welcome two sons together.

Both also had sons from their respective previous marriages.

All told, this adds up to a family of six. Complex, but beautiful.

Silva has praised Gere, promising that he is healthier and more energetic than what might assume from a man who was nearly old enough to run for president when she was born.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have not divorced, and remain married to this day. Good for them!