Megyn Kelly Rages Over Sydney Sweeney See-Through Gown: I OBJECT!

Megyn Kelly is unleashing her fury on Sydney Sweeney.

This week, the actress shattered time and space while wearing a sheer silver ensemble.

Sweeney’s see-through gown made headlines, but has earned the ire of one infamous former Fox News host.

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has fixated on Sweeney’s breasts. One can only hope that it is the last.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly is once again ranting about Sydney Sweeney’s breasts

Years ago, Megyn Kelly left Fox News to pull her same schtick over on NBC.

It was a disaster, leaving to her premature departure.

These days, she’s weighing in on every sensational topic — which, on its own, would be fine — on YouTube and Patreon.

Unfortunately, Kelly hasn’t changed. She pretty consistently spews the worst takes imaginable.

This week, one of the primary targets of Kelly’s ire was Sydney Sweeney.

(Just a fair warning, in addition to her objections to breasts or fashion or women making choices or whatever, Kelly also shared an explicitly bigoted rant against trans women who were featured in Glamour)

During the Thursday, October 30 episode of her terrible show, Kelly singled out Sweeney’s gorgeous gown.

(So she has a bone to pick with cis women, too, it seems)

“I object to this,” Kelly announced.

“I disapprove of the dress,” she griped, “because it’s completely see-through.” Wait, it is?

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Apparently, a sheer dress ‘takes away’ men’s ‘hope’ or whatever

While targeting Sydney Sweeney’s dress for the same quality that earned it so much praise from others, Megyn Kelly got specific about her objections.

She pointed out that she can “see [Sweeney’s] entire” chest through the spectacular Christian Cowan gown.

Yes, one certainly can. Yet, somehow, Kelly sees this as a negative.

This is when she got deeply weird about Sweeney’s breasts, heaping praise upon them as if she were a commentator narrating a prize dog show.

Kelly described Sweeney (who is a whole person) as having breasts that are her “Number 1 assets” and “enormous” and “spectacular.” The latter two are true but a bit much to say; the first is hyperbole.

Media personality Megyn Kelly speaks at Donald Trump’s victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“She … overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest,” Kelly griped bizarrely.

She then explained: “Which is every guy’s hope to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination.”

This sounds like the rambling of an elderly grandma who thinks that America should still be the hell of the 1950s instead of the hell of 2025.

But believe it or not, Kelly is Gen X. She’s only 55. (And, more importantly, there are plenty of older people who do not have or espouse abhorrent, sexist views that were vile even a century ago)

Make no mistake, though: Megyn Kelly wants you to know that she’s “a Sydney Sweeney fan.” Despite the latter’s crime of now hiding her woman-flesh in shame.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

But don’t worry, she’s still a ‘fan’

Every now and then, a celebrity says or does something disappointing, and you catch yourself making excuses for them.

Well, Kelly is the bizarro-world version of that — making excuses for Sweeney even though the latter literally just wore a gorgeous gown to the red carpet.

Kelly insisted that the 28-year-old is “very young” and believes that someone “misled” her into wearing a gorgeous ensemble.

“I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, ‘Now we’ll take it next level,’” she theorized without evidence. “And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it.”

Kelly emphasized that she likes Sweeney, but shared: “I draw the line at areola.”

Remember, Kelly was immortalized in Britney Spears’ “If You Seek Amy” music video for her weird, sex-negative clownery. We hope that she chooses to become a better person one day, but we won’t hold our breath.