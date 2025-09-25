Hillary Clinton Slammed For Criticizing ‘White Men of a Certain Religion’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been two weeks since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah college.

But while most news stories in 2025 have a shelf life of no more than a few hours, the Kirk murder remains the biggest hot-button issue of the day.

And Hillary Clinton has become the latest public figure to incur the wrath of social media users — some of whom argue that her remarks on the matter were at best insensitive and at worst offensive.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during an unveiling of her portrait at the State Department on September 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Secretary Clinton joined her predecessors to have their portraits hung at the seventh floor of the State Department. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Clinton appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, and her comments about the current state of the nation rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

“You know, I love my country, and I love it, you know — warts and all,” Clinton said, adding:

“And I’m proud of the fact that we have always been a work in progress. You know, we haven’t gotten to the more perfect union.”

What started out as a message of unity veered — according to some — into divisive territory, as Clinton indirectly addressed the events of the past two weeks.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“And the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by — you know, let’s say it — white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology — it’s just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for,” Clinton said.

“And we were on the path toward that — I mean, imperfectly, lots of bumps along the way.”

The former secretary of state seemed to be suggesting that no single demographic group should dominate American politics.

But naturally, social media firebrands interpreted her comments in the least generous way possible:

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“She’s saying WHITE MEN have graduated from ‘Basket of Deplorables’ to RELIGIOUS FANATICS! I wonder if she referring to Charlie Kirk?” wrote one X user.

These are, of course, very divisive times in the US.

But there are occasional glimmers of hope for better days ahead.

For example, Clinton eschewed the discord inherent in modern politics when she praised President Donald Trump for recent remarks in which he expressed optimism about Ukraine’s chances of winning its war against Russia.

“I welcomed what the President said yesterday,” Clinton said, referring to a Truth Social post in which Trump wrote that Ukraine “is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

It might be a rather small step in the right direction — but at least it points to a future in which politicians of different parties can once again find common ground from time to time.