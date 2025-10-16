Gia Giudice Breaks Down on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gia Giudice is straight up not having a good time.

In a Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test clip, she’s on the verge of a panic attack at a daunting new challenge.

The show’s tasks are designed to break people down. And it’s clearly working.

Is this the end of Gia on Special Forces?

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ really put Gia Giudice through a lot. (Image Credit: FOX)

Poor Gia Giudice is buckling under pressure

Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” got a sneak peek look at Gia Giudice on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In the clip, the young Bravolebrity is, to put it mildly, going through it.

She is crawling through a narrow tunnel that is way out in the Moroccan desert.

“I’m gonna have a panic attack,” Gia warns aloud.

She tries to manage her breathing before worming through the terrifying tunnel, but the calming technique cannot change the reality of the challenge.

“Can I take off this helmet?” the panicking Gia asks.

Frantically, she explains: “Like, I can’t breathe.”

At this point, Gia received some help from DS Foxy (Sergeant Jason Fox), but not perhaps in the form that she had hoped.

“You can breathe,” he assures her. “You’re breathing now. You’re talking to me.”

He then doubles down: “Go on and get through there. Let’s go! No more excuses, let’s get in there!”

A promotional photo for Gia Giudice on Season 4 of Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’ (Photo Credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

The sneak peek does not show us the outcome

Obviously, that is only a sneak peek clip of Gia Giudice tackling a terrifying Special Forces challenge.

Viewers will have to watch the entire episode to know the outcome.

Gia is not only famous for appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but also for Next Gen NYC.

However, she and RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice entered the absurd Fox competition series as daughter and mother.

Teresa left the show early. Which, honestly, seems pretty wise, no matter the excuse. Look at what Gia’s going through. No thanks.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is currently airing its fourth season.

The premise of the show is that a select group of “celebrities” (that is, public figures of varying levels of fame and notoriety) must endure vaguely militaristic challenges — of their minds and bodies.

It is a miserable experience for many contestants. This is by design.

For some, it is also a miserable experience for viewers. Critics argue that the series is an indictment of our culture, indicating backsliding by decades.

But hey, look at it this way: it’s not as bad as The Masked Singer. Let that be a comfort to us all.

On ‘Special Forces,’ Gia Giudice was clearly feeling broken down. (Image Credit: FOX)

Is this the end of Gia on ‘Special Forces’ Season 4?

Teasers are often deeply misleading. This applies to real television and to reality shows in equal measure.

A promo or a sneak peek might show one person on the edge of a breakdown, only for them to pull through shortly after the end of the clip.

Or this could be heralding the beginning of the end for Gia Giudice’s time on the show.

Truth be told, getting to leave this abject misery sounds optimal.

But perhaps we’ll see Gia overcome her very reasonable and understandable anxieties and pull through. If that’s really what she wants to do, well, more power to her.