First Look at John Lithgow as Dumbledore Leaves Harry Potter Fans Divided

Amid a whirlwind controversy, a new series based on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels is headed to HBO.

We’ll delve into the weightier discourse surrounding the show in just a bit, but for now let’s take a gander at the first photos of John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Yes, Lithgow is stepping into the role previously occupied by the late Richard Harris, who was replaced by Michael Gambon after his passing.

Now, casting an American as Dumbledore was a move that had the potential to ignite controversy.

After all, imagine the uproar if Austin Butler were selected as the new James Bond — and Dumbledore is almost as iconic a character.

Fortunately, the Brits — possibly with a full understanding that Lithgow is a living legend and can do no wrong — have chosen not to gripe about the issue. For the most part, anyway.

Besides, there are far more important arguments to have when it comes to this show.

For starters, you’ve got the folks who rightly question the need for such a series.

After all, every photo we’ve seen from the set seems to indicate that the goal here is to recreate the original Harry Potter films in painstaking detail.

If John Lithgow’s Dumbledore is going to look and act just like Richard Harris’ can’t fans just go back and watch the movies?

And then there’s the issue of Rowling’s transformation from beloved children’s book author to anti-trans rights warrior.

In recent years, Rowling has come under intense public scrutiny for her statements regarding sex, gender identity, and transgender rights.

J.K. Rowling arrives at the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore” world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Her views have sparked passionate debate over issues of free speech, women’s rights, and transgender inclusion, with many fans wondering why she would sacrifice her reputation just to go on the attack against a small and marginalized segment of the population.

So a lot of people who would likely be eager to check this series out now say they’ll be skipping it due to Rowling’s problematic politics.

It’s a shame that such a formerly universally beloved story now has such painful associations for so many.

This is why we, as a society, can’t have nice things — like John Lithgow as Dumbledore.