Colin Farrell Married? His Relationship History, Explained

Is Colin Farrell married?

Colin Farrell is an accomplished actor. And he is also one of the handsomest actors on the planet.

He’s had some complex relationships — a few got downright messy — over the years.

But is he married at the moment? Asking for a friend, of course.

Colin Farrell speaks onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2000, Colin Farrell met Amelia Warner, a singer and a fellow actor. Their relationship was fairly brief — from July of 2001 through November of that same year.

There was speculation, however, that the two had covertly married. No one has ever been able to prove this claim, however.

Both actors were fairly young at the time. Farrell himself has acknowledged that the couple were “too fast, too young,” and thus fizzled out quickly.

Colin Farrell attends the Society Of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

In the years since, Colin Farrell has dated — but not married — Nicole Narain, Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Taylor, and Demi Moore.

Though Nicole Narain is the least famous of these, she and Colin Farrell had a notorious breakup complication. There was a 13-minute sex tape of the two of them.

Farrell sued the attempted distributor. Though he initially accused Narain of releasing it on purpose to damage his career, she pledged to work to prevent its release also. Ultimately, the lawsuit settled amicably.

Colin Farrell speaks during the 95th Oscar Week Events: Makeup And Hairstyling panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Not all of his relationships were with actors, singers, and models.

For a year, Colin Farrell dated Muireann McDonnell, a medical student.

He also dated Emma Forrest, a British-American writer, for over a year.

Colin Farrell and model Kim Bordenave have a 20-year-old son, James.

He and Polish actress Ondin co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curuś share a 14-year-old son.

Colin Farrell attends a Photo Call For Apple TV+’s “Sugar” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One major point of interest in recent years has been his short fling with Britney Spears.

The incomparable music legend discussed their two-week relationship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

Apparently, the two had a tempestuous relationship.

But they were certainly not married.

Colin Farrell attends “The Banshees Of Inisherin” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

So he’s never had a wife?

To the best of public knowledge, Colin Farrell’s most recent relationship was with Kelly Macnamara.

Their on-again, off-again relationship began in 2017, but came to an end after five years or so due to their busy schedules.

But it does not appear that he has ever married. Or even been engaged.

It is entirely possible that Colin Farrell has married in secret and not disclosed it to the public.

But given how famous he is, that would be a very impressive feat. Other celebrities would love to know his secret.