Ariana Grande Delights Fans with Refreshed Throwback Look

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about Ariana Grande’s appearance.

Perhaps too much talk — at least, when it’s negative and unhelpful.

Now, however, fans are raving over Ariana’s “new” look.

But her revamped image is actually a throwback to a classic look of hers.

Singer Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Welcome back, Ariana Grande!

On Wednesday, October 29, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram page to share a photo.

The photo is a mirror selfie, which you can see below.

“It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” she asked in the caption on Wednesday morning.

Alongside those words, she shared a bubbles emoji.

Most significantly for fans, however, was the photo itself — featuring a brunette Ariana.

In the photo, Ariana looks beautiful.

She’s wearing her hair down — a rare sight. She has spent the past decade wearing her hair up at almost all times.

And, in recent years, Ariana has worn her hair blonde or dirty blonde for most appearances.

Much of this has been to play Glinda in Wicked, just as she wore her hair red velvet to play Cat Valentine on Victorious back in 2010.

To say that fans are feeling overjoyed to Ariana’s “new” look is an understatement. They are celebrating across social media.

Singer Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Longtime fans (and younger ones who appreciate the ‘classics’) are shouting from the rooftops

Ariana Grande fans across multiple social media platforms are jumping for joy.

“She’s back,” declared one fan.

“I used to pray for times like this,” posted another user.

“Welcome back 2013 Ariana,” tweeted another fan.

“It’s like nothing has changed,” marveled another, showing the 2025 selfie and another from 2013.

It’s like nothing has changed ..



2025. 2013 pic.twitter.com/1AouNJD8dS — Mima 💋💌 (@prettynpettyish) October 29, 2025

Obviously, Ariana does not look the exact same as she did 12 years ago.

(Yes, we are heartbroken to report that 2013 was 12 years ago, and not 7 years ago, even though the latter feels more reasonable)

Her conspicuous weight loss from recent years is visible in the sides of her face.

She has also, you know, grown up. She is a grown woman in her 30s, not an early-20s Nickelodeon star. It would be weird if she truly looked identical.

Is nostalgia a factor in fans appreciating her brunette makeover? Absolutely. But her hair does look good.

Singer Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She’s back to brunette! What’s next?

People hoping that Ariana Grande is going to radically transform herself in other ways may be in for disappointment.

The phenomenal singer and actress has clapped back at fans and body-shamers who want her to look a certain way.

To be blunt, there has been too much speculation about her body. Even discussion borne of genuine concern for what appears to be extreme weight loss from an already tiny person does not belong in her comments, in her mentions.

Fans should understand that they are not actually Ariana’s friends. She appreciates her fans, but she isn’t going to let them run her life. Even if they only want good things for her.

We’re all enjoying Ariana’s brunette refresh, however. Gorgeous, gorgeous look.