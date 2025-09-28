Alana Thompson Involved in Serious Car Crash in Denver

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Alana Thompson, the former child beauty pageant contestant and long-time reality star once known as “Honey Boo Boo,” is recovering after being at the center of a car accident.

The 20-year old’s mother, June Shannon, revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, September 26 that her daughter was T-boned while pulling out of her driveway in Denver.

Scary stuff.

A fed up Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson describes her situation to the Mama June: Family Crisis confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

“Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Mama June told followers, speaking directly to the camera in the video shared. “They are always speeding on the road.”

Thankfully, Shannon said Alana was “lucky,” as the 23-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle confessed he was “going 40 miles an hour and probably wasn’t paying attention.”

Continued the We TV personality:

“Alana is fine.

“She was hit on the driver’s side of her car. It could have been a lot worse. She was [taken] to the hospital. She does have back pain, she is having some headache issues, but we are headed to Denver to be able to get her a rental car and to get her set.”

In the trailer for her 2025 Lifetime biopic, Alana Thompson acknowledges that some still know her only as “Honey Boo Boo.” (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Thompson — who does NOT get along well with her mom — is currently a student at Regis University, where she is pursuing a degree in nursing.

“I just always told myself you know that you want to do something better with your life and bigger with your life than just being on TV, so you’ve got to get up and go, you’ve got to graduate so you can make it to college and be the nurse that you want to be,” she told People Magazine in May 2025 of her decision to pursue higher education.

In the caption of her Instagram post, meanwhile, Shannon shared more details about the crash and how she reacted when she learned had transpired.

Stating that she disdaine living SO many hours away from her youngest daughter, Mama June said:

“When you get that phone call … your stomach drops and all you can hear is someone hollering.”