Lydia Plath: My Family is Full of Fake Christians!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lydia Plath is done holding back.

Appearing as a guest late last week on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the Welcome to Plathville cast member said she has considered leaving the reality show at times.

She’s sick of all the criticism leveled at her by various family members…

… but God wants her to stick around, Lydia explained on air.

(TLC)

During this same appearance, meanwhile, Plath said some rather personal things about these same family members — without naming any names.

Telling listeners that the show is mostly realistic (“Some things can be taken out of context and edited and dramatized. But storyline-wise, [it’s] pretty accurate.”), Lydia went on to slam certain relatives for showing their allegedly true colors now that they’re in the spotlight:

“It brings out what’s really deep down.

“Some of my siblings may have looked like on the outside, before the show came along, that they were great Christians and walking with the Lord and all that. But being in the public eye, the show— it’s going to bring out what’s deep inside.”

Plath added:

“If you’re seeking attention, it’s going to bring that out and you’re gonna do whatever it takes to get attention.”

Lydia Plath smiles here for the TLC camera. (TLC)

Yikes, huh?

“If you’re seeking the Lord, that’s going to be magnified. And when you’re pressed, and the Lord is truly what’s inside, the Lord is what’s going to come out,” Plath also said, before addressing some of her siblings moving away from religion in recent years.

“So, if some of my siblings feel like the ‘Christian life’ was boring [due to the] things to do and things not to do, I totally understand why you don’t want a part in that. But my personal walk with the Lord has been anything but boring.”

Plath seems especially irritated by her mom these days, as Kim Plath told her daughter on the latest episode of Welcome to Plathville that she might be making “the biggest mistake” of her life by marrying Zac Wyse.

(TLC)

Still, Plath insists that the pros of reality television outweigh the cons.

“For me, it really drew me closer to the Lord, and that was a good thing,” Lydia said of being on Welcome to Plathville.

Elsewhere in this interview, Lydia stood up for her new husband.

“It really hurts to see my family saying things about Zac and I that if they would have just come to us, and known us, it would have all been answered and clear that all Zac was doing in that month leading up to the wedding was caring for me and being there for me,” Lydia wrote on social media this weekend.

“He’s truly the most selfless man I’ve met and loves me in such a pure way!”