Jen Affleck Opens Up About Competing on ‘DWTS’ 2 Months Postpartum: …

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has a lot on her plate.

She is a mother of three. She is a Hulu reality star. Obviously, she is also a TikToker.

Now, she is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

With so much on her plate, she has to find a way to balance her life with killing it on the dance floor.

During her debut performance on Dancing With The Stars, reality star Jen Affleck performed a spicy salsa. (Image Credit: ABC)

Jen Affleck made her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ debut

Following the Tuesday, September 16 premiere of DWTS, Jen Affleck admitted to Page Six that she feels “physically exhausted.”

She shared that she is “trying to find a balance” now that she has so many irons in the fire.

“It is a lot,” Affleck summarized.

“I am working out half the day [and] coming home exhausted,” she described.

“But,” Affleck pointed out, “I’ve got three babies to take care of.”

And apparently, she takes care of many other duties, even with DWTS.

“I’ve gotta cook, clean, and do all the normal things you do as a mom,” she listed.

“But that’s how you know I’m a mom. Us moms, we just do it.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck poses with family, including husband Zac Affleck. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘She’s one of a kind’

Jan Ravnik is Jen Affleck’s dance partner on Season 34.

Ravnik was quick to jump in and emphasize that Affleck is totally “killing it” on the dance floor.

“She’s one of a kind,” the professional dancer raved.

“It was so much fun,” Affleck gushed about her “NUEVAYoL” salsa from the premiere night.

“I’m on cloud nine. I was so stressed.”

She explained: “I’m so used to dancing on my countertops where it’s just my three babies watching me.”

Affleck continued: “And the fact that there are millions of people watching me is kind of crazy. I tried to block that out and pretend it was just my babies.”

Following her first DWTS dance, Jen Affleck waved to the camera. (Image Credit: ABC)

A lot of people are cheering for her

Jen Affleck expressed that she feel so “grateful” for “the village” that is cheering her on as she competes, earned a 12/20 score for her debut performance.

She isn’t even the only The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star competing this season.

Fans are eager to see how far she’ll go.

And, as always, how much she and the other contestants will improve.