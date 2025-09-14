Emmy Predictions 2025: ‘Severance,’ ‘Penguin’ Set to Win Big

Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
And while the monologue is sure to pack plenty of laughs, most viewers will be tuning in to see who goes home with the gold on television’s biggest night.
Apple TV’s Severance leads the pack with a whopping 27 nominations.
HBO Max’s The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus are tied for third with 23 nominations each.
So who will win the night’s top prizes?
Scroll on for predictions that’ll make you the resident expert at your Emmys party!
Limited Series or TV Movie
Adolescence, Netflix
Black Mirror, Netflix
Dying for Sex, FX/Hulu
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Penguin, HBO
Predicted Winner: Adolescence. The topical and innovative British series should run away with this one.
Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Predicted Winner: Colin Farrell. Farrell’s total transformation makes him the clear favorite here.
Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Predicted Winner: Cristin Milioti. Milioti’s acclaimed performance as Gotham’s gangster queen makes her the biggest favorite of the night.
Drama Series
Andor, Disney+
The Diplomat, Netflix
The Last of Us, HBO
Paradise, Hulu
The Pitt, HBO Max
Severance, Apple TV+
Slow Horses, Apple TV+
The White Lotus, HBO
Predicted Winner: Severance. Expect the night’s most-nominated show to walk away with this one.
Lead Actor
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Predicted Winner: This is the sixth nomination for Wyle, and it’s likely to be his first win.
Lead Actress
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Predicted Winner: Kathy Bates. Academy favorite Bates is a virtual shoo-in to win her third Emmy.
Supporting Actor
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Predicted Winner: Walton Goggins. It’s been Goggins’ year. Expect the dominance to continue tonight.
Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Most Likely to Win: Carrie Coon. The White Lotus cast was stacked, but Coon gave the most memorable performance.
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, ABC
The Bear, FX/Hulu
Hacks, HBO Max
Nobody Wants This, Netflix
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Shrinking, Apple TV+
The Studio, Apple TV+
What We Do in the Shadows, FX
Predicted Winner: The Studio. Hollywood loves a Hollywood show, and The Studio has earned a lot of fans within the industry.
Lead Actor, Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Predicted Winner: Seth Rogen. Expect Rogen’s epic year to continue with a big win.
Lead Actress, Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jean Smart, Hacks
Predicted Winner: Jean Smart. The Emmys love Jean Smart. This would be her seventh win.
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Predicted Winner: Ike Barinholtz. It’s hard to overstate The Studio’s appeal within the industry. Barinholtz is a virtual lock here.
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Predicted Winner: Hannah Einbinder. Hacks has a history of cleaning up at the Emmys. Expect that to continue tonight.