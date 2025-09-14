Emmy Predictions 2025: ‘Severance,’ ‘Penguin’ Set to Win Big

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

And while the monologue is sure to pack plenty of laughs, most viewers will be tuning in to see who goes home with the gold on television’s biggest night.

Apple TV’s Severance leads the pack with a whopping 27 nominations.

Adam Scott on ‘Severance’ Season 2. (Apple TV+)

HBO Max’s The Penguin follows with 24 nominations, while The Studio and The White Lotus are tied for third with 23 nominations each.

So who will win the night’s top prizes?

Scroll on for predictions that’ll make you the resident expert at your Emmys party!

Limited Series or TV Movie

Adolescence, Netflix

Black Mirror, Netflix

Dying for Sex, FX/Hulu

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix

The Penguin, HBO

Predicted Winner: Adolescence. The topical and innovative British series should run away with this one.

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Predicted Winner: Colin Farrell. Farrell’s total transformation makes him the clear favorite here.

Colin Farrell speaks onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Predicted Winner: Cristin Milioti. Milioti’s acclaimed performance as Gotham’s gangster queen makes her the biggest favorite of the night.

Drama Series

Andor, Disney+

The Diplomat, Netflix

The Last of Us, HBO

Paradise, Hulu

The Pitt, HBO Max

Severance, Apple TV+

Slow Horses, Apple TV+

The White Lotus, HBO

Predicted Winner: Severance. Expect the night’s most-nominated show to walk away with this one.

Lead Actor

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Predicted Winner: This is the sixth nomination for Wyle, and it’s likely to be his first win.

Noah Wyle attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Lead Actress

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Predicted Winner: Kathy Bates. Academy favorite Bates is a virtual shoo-in to win her third Emmy.

Supporting Actor

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Predicted Winner: Walton Goggins. It’s been Goggins’ year. Expect the dominance to continue tonight.

Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Most Likely to Win: Carrie Coon. The White Lotus cast was stacked, but Coon gave the most memorable performance.

Carrie Coon attends the 20th Century Studios’ “Boston Strangler” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX/Hulu

Hacks, HBO Max

Nobody Wants This, Netflix

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Shrinking, Apple TV+

The Studio, Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows, FX

Predicted Winner: The Studio. Hollywood loves a Hollywood show, and The Studio has earned a lot of fans within the industry.

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Predicted Winner: Seth Rogen. Expect Rogen’s epic year to continue with a big win.

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jean Smart, Hacks

Predicted Winner: Jean Smart. The Emmys love Jean Smart. This would be her seventh win.

Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacksâ€, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Predicted Winner: Ike Barinholtz. It’s hard to overstate The Studio’s appeal within the industry. Barinholtz is a virtual lock here.

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Predicted Winner: Hannah Einbinder. Hacks has a history of cleaning up at the Emmys. Expect that to continue tonight.