Abbie Duggar: Pregnant with Baby #3!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You won’t believe this, but another member of the Duggar family is expecting another child.

Wait. What’s that? You absolutely do believe this?

Fair enough.

Late on Thursday, John-David Duggar and Abbie Duggar revealed on Instagram that the former is pregnant once again.

(Instagram)

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” the couple wrote. “Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!”

We don’t yet know the exact due date or the gender of this impending child.

In their adorable announcement, the couple features its two existing children — daughter Grace, 5, and son Charlie, 2 — holding up balloon numbers of 1 and 2… while Abbie is pictured holding a series of sonogram images and the balloon number 3.

A second image depicts the expanding family of four standing together while John-David helps Abbie hold her balloon.

Here. Take a look for yourself:

(Instagram)

As you might expect, this pregnancy confirmation led to a number of congratulatory messages from other members of the often-pro-creating family.

“Congratulations!! So happy for y’all!! 😍,” Hannah Duggar wrote, for example, while Jessa Duggar kept it even more simple with these three emojis: “😍😍😍.”

John-David’s twin sister Jana Duggar, who posted the same announcement to her Instagram Stories, added: “Congrats! So excited for you all!!”

Just a few weeks ago, Jana herself announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Stephen Wissmann. The couple’s blessed news came almost exactly a year after they got married.

John David and Abbie film a confessional segment during their time on the TLC reality show Counting On. (Image Credit: TLC)

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” Jana wrote via Instagram August 18. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

John-David, meanwhile, started courting Abbie in June 2018, and they exchanged vows in November of that year. They later welcomed their first child, Grace, in January 2020.

Two years later, Abbie gave birth to Charlie.

“We are now a family of 4,” she and John-David wrote on Instagram in October 2022. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

As fans of TLC viewers may recall, Abbie suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (a condition that causes extreme, constant morning sickness with nausea and frequent vomiting) during her pregnancy with Grace, resulting in her needing to be hospitalized numerous times back then.

When discussing his wife’s health in 2019, John confirmed to Us Weekly that Abbie had made “multiple visits to the ER for dehydration,” stating as well:

“She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything,” he shared with the outlet. “So she was actually on IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

We sure hope this third pregnancy goes a lot better for her.