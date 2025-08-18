Farmer Wants a Wife Shocker: John Sansone and Claire Dinette Split!!!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is sadly over for yet another reality television couple.

John Sansone and Claire Dinette, who got together on Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife and had been the only remaining pair of lovers from those series of episodes, have gone their separate ways.

Sansone confirmed this split on August 16 while citing their last public appearance earlier this month, writing on Instagram this past Saturday:

“I would like to share that Claire and I ended our relationship shortly after Lollapalooza, over a week ago.”

The reality star didn’t delve into specifics behind the break-up.

“This was a mutual decision based on private challenges, and had nothing to do with any reposts. While I’ll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it’s best to move forward separately,” the 25-year old continued.

“While our relationship was public, I wish for this chapter to remain as private as possible. Thank you for your kindness and support.”

For her part, Claire is either very funny or very bitter. Or maybe both.

she shared John’s announcement on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I ain’t reading all that but ditto.”

Dirette previously hinted at the breakup across multiple cryptic TikTok posts.

One day before the split news went viral, she shared a TikTok that featured her lip-synching lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Don’t Smile.”

The song’s chorus contains the lyrics: “Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over (I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me).”

Later, posting a TikTok with “life goes on” written across it, it contained audio from BoJack Horseman, which went:

“Yeah, well, what are you gonna do? Life’s a bitch and then you die, right? … Sometimes. Sometimes, life’s a bitch and then you keep living.”

John and Claire were the last couple still left standing when the Fox series’ season 3 finale aired in May, with the former selecting Claire over finalist Lily Ayres.

“Claire and Lily and I, leading up to [the final decision], had been knowing what this [show] was and knowing what we were all in for,” John told Us Weekly awhile back.

“I was trying to keep the camaraderie as strong as possible throughout it. I would’ve been shocked if Lily or Claire in a different situation had just blown up on me.”

Going into decision day, Sansone said was “confident” he was making the right choice, stating back then when addressing his future girlfriend:

“Every day, I’ve had the privilege of watching you come into your own, and I admire your stoic attitude towards life. You have just a calming presence. It really makes me feel happy, calm, and I really enjoy just having you around. I think we can both agree that farm work isn’t your forte, but that’s okay, because that doesn’t even matter.

“You’ve surprised me every single day, and you continue to surprise me now,”