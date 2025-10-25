Serena Williams Pregnant? Everything to Know About the Tennis Legend’s Family

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Serena Williams pregnant?

The tennis legend, perhaps the greatest athlete of all time, has embraced motherhood.

She has even continued her career on the court while pregnant — winning the Australian Open Grand Slam before Olympia’s birth.

How many children does she have? Is another baby on the way?

Serena Williams attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How many children does Serena Williams have?

Serena Williams is a mother of two. She shares both children with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

In April of 2017, an accidental Snapchat post revealed her baby bump.

It also revealed that she had been pregnant while winning the Australian Open Grand Slam.

At the time, she was pregnant with Alexis Olympia, who goes by “Olympia.”

Presumably rather than share a name with her father, which is understandable. Serena welcomed Olympia via emergency C-section on September 1.

On August 15, 2023, Serena Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

In 2024, she posted an Instagram tribute to her second daughter, calling her a “true light.”

She named her daughter a Hebrew name, meaning “Strong One.”

Additionally, Serena shared Olympia’s excitement. What are things like for their family of four?

Serena Williams, former professional tennis player and Managing Partner of Serena Ventures, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Is she happy as a mother of two?

Serena Williams posted a follow-up in which she gushed over Olympia’s role as a big sister.

“Olympia is always there for me,” she praised.

“Adira came along … she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet, and so strong!!!” Serena expressed.

“You see, God makes your heart get bigger,” Serena Williams wrote.

She explained: “Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed.”

She had previously wondered about her ability to love with two children.

“My heart simply now is doubled the size,” Serena declared. “And I have a greater capacity to love more!”

Serena Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Is Serena Williams pregnant?

At present, there are no indications that Serena Williams is pregnant.

However, that could change.

And there is ample precedent that she might not disclose her pregnancy news right away — or at all.

Fans adore her and her two precious daughters. They’d always be happy to see her family grow.